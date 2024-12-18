Dried Fruit Market Poised for Steady Growth at a 5.5% CAGR Through 2034

Dried Fruits Attractive Option for People Looking to Follow Protein-rich Diets: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide revenue of dried fruits market is projected to reach US$ 11.39 billion in 2024, as revealed in a newly published research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global dried fruit market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.Growing trend of consuming protein-rich food is stimulating demand for dried fruits among consumers. These products come with a higher content of unsaturated fats, fibers, vitamins, and proteins, which has driven their popularity in all parts of the world.Rising cases of lifestyle-related disorders are stimulating demand for healthy snacks and bakery products, breakfast cereals, and snack bars containing dried fruits as a popular snacking option. Preference for dried fruits in vegan confectionary and bakery products and gluten-free eatables is owing to their rich nutritional profile. In addition, growing investment by manufacturers in extending the shelf life of their products is pushing demand for dried fruits in ready-to-eat and convenience food options.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:North America and East Asia are key regional markets for dried fruit producers and will continue to grow steadily over the coming years. Over the past years, the use of dried fruits has been higher in food and beverage products. However, consumption has been rising faster in the foodservice sector, which will account for the bulk of market share over the next ten years.Key Takeaway from Market StudyWorldwide sales of dried fruits are projected to reach US$ 19.46 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of dried fruits in Japan are forecasted to rise at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Global demand for powdered dried fruits is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a market value of US$ 10.28 billion by the end of 2034. North America is estimated to hold 24.3% of the global market by 2034-end.Use of dried fruits in the foodservice industry is projected to rise at 6% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 8.87 billion by 2034.The market in South Korea is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.“Companies should focus on offering dried fruits produced through consumer-friendly practices, such as sun-dried, minimally processed, and clean-label ingredients for use in baked goods, salads, and pickles,” says a Fact.MR analyst.High Demand for Clean-label and Organic Dried Fruits in United StatesDemand for dried fruits in the United States is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach a value of US$ 2.16 billion by the end of 2034. There is a growing demand for mixed dried fruits with minimal processing. They are used in several breakfast cereals for their clean-label and natural attributes. Dried fruits are perceived as a healthier alternative to conventional options. Moreover, the growing preference for dried fruits in ready-to-eat food options is because of their rich nutritional profile and convenience.Growing Preference for Clean Label Products Among ConsumersConsumers are choosing better eating habits as a result of growing awareness of the negative effects of added tastes and colors. More consumers are choosing label-friendly or clean-label products because they provide them with comprehensive information about the materials used, which builds confidence. The range of uses for dried fruits is expanding due to consumer preferences for additions or components without preservatives.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:The high cost of freeze-drying dampens the marketDue to the perishable nature of fruits, dried fruits are becoming an increasingly popular dietary alternative. Increases in import levies, freight costs, customs fees, and logistics costs are driving up the ultimate cost of dried fruits. The process of freeze-drying fruits is somewhat expensive and raises the cost of the finished product. The growth of the dried fruit industry is being hampered by these issues.Focus on Creating Nutritious Dried Fruit Snacks for Customers Who Care About Their HealthStartups should put more money into making nutritious dried fruit snacks for a range of consumers, including children and those with gluten intolerance. Furthermore, these recently introduced goods are designed to meet the needs of customers who are concerned about their health and the environment, which is further propelling the expansion of the worldwide market.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fruit Flavor Market With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034, the worldwide fruit flavor market is expected to reach a size of US$ 782.1 million in 2024 and reach a value of US$ 1.23 billion by 2034, according to Fact.MR's most recent research report. 