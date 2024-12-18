Beach Hotels Market 2024 : USD 215,404.3 Million by 2031, Driven by Rise in Various Discounts Given on Online Booking

Region-wise, Europe dominated the beach hotels market in 2021, and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period

The global beach hotels market size was valued at $121,202.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $215,404.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Beach Hotels Market by Type, Service Type, and Occupants: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031” the global beach hotels market size was valued at $121,202.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $215,404.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. In 2020, the standard segment accounted for approximately 50% of the global market in terms of value.Beach hotels are hotels that are positioned on or near the seashore or are sea-facing. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector, inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas, rise in purchasing power of people, and different discounts offered on online booking have fostered the beach hotels market opportunities for growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2101 Leisure tourism, commercial tourism, medical tourism, and other types of tourism are all included in travel and tourism. Changes in lifestyle, increase in tourism marketing, increase in accessibility of transportation facilities, and other factors that encourage the expansion of the travel and tourism business are expected to drive the growth of the the beach hotels industry. Continuous expansion in the travel and tourism sector and integration of diverse areas such as hospitality and infrastructure with government efforts, accelerate the global travel and tourism industry growth, which in turn supplements the beach hotels market growth.As e-literacy grows, so does the adoption of mobile phones, laptops, and other networking devices. Customers are gradually moving away from conventional bookings and toward online reservations. The goal of online travel service providers is to make trip planning and booking easier for passengers. The internet travel business is being pushed by quick and easy flight and hotel bookings, risen customer trust on online payment, and the opportunity to compare numerous available travel alternatives.Increase in internet penetration in rural regions and tier 2 and tier 3 cities has made beach hotel booking easier for consumers, who can book their stay with a single click. Furthermore, it has resulted in enhanced simplicity in booking transportation and lodging services, allowing clients to book with ease.As one of the most popular mediums of travel reservations, particularly among young travelers, market participants are widely offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, providing a profitable potential for the beach hotels market to grow its marketing mix on the online platform.By Region, Asia-Pacific and North America collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2021.The developing countries such as Indonesia, India, and Mexico display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income and decent number of millennial population shifting toward beach tourism and opting for beachfront hotels in these countries.The beach hotels market segments are on the basis of type, service type, occupants, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into budget, standard, and premium. By service type, the market is segmented into accommodation, food & beverage, and others. On the basis of occupants, the market is segmented into solo and group. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of beach hotels market for region, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by Asia-Pacific.On the basis of beach hotels market trends in 2021, the group occupants segment accounted for approximately 75% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4%.North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031 in the beach hotels market forecast period.In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 22% share of the global market.Latin America is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.According to the global beach hotels market analysis, the market players have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their beach hotels market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2101 The key players profiled in this report includeAccor S.AFour Seasons Hotels Ltd.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.Hyatt Hotels CorporationITC Ltd.Marriott International, Inc.Omni Hotels & ResortsRadisson Hospitality, Inc.Rancho La Puerta Inc.The Indian Hotels Company Limited𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-care-products-market-A16900

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.