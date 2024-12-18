Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,607 in the last 365 days.

Hon. Minister Clezy Rore, Permanent Secretary George Hoa’au, Head of Legal Agencies, Management and Staff of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

From: Hon. Minister Clezy Rore, Permanent Secretary George Hoa’au, Head of Legal Agencies, Management and Staff of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.   To: […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hon. Minister Clezy Rore, Permanent Secretary George Hoa’au, Head of Legal Agencies, Management and Staff of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more