Pet Care Market Size Will Estimated to Cross Value of USD 298.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

The Pet Care Market market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 298.7 Bn by the end of 2031.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet care market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing humanization of pets and a growing awareness of pet health and wellness. Pet owners are treating their pets as family members, leading to heightened spending on premium products and services such as pet food, grooming, healthcare, and accessories. This trend is further supported by demographic shifts, including an increase in single-person households and aging populations, both of which have shown a greater propensity for pet ownership. The Pet Care Market market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 298.7 Bn by the end of 2031.
Market Overview
The pet care market is segmented by product type, animal type, and distribution channel. Key product categories include pet food, veterinary services, pet grooming, and accessories. Among animal types, dogs dominate the market, followed by cats, fish, and other small animals.
In terms of geography, North America is the largest market for pet care, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing popularity of premium and organic pet food, coupled with advancements in veterinary care and technology, continues to shape the market's evolution.
Key Drivers of Growth
Increasing Pet Ownership
The rising number of households with pets, driven by companionship needs and mental health benefits, is a major factor contributing to market growth.
Humanization of Pets
Pet owners are increasingly treating their pets as family members, leading to higher spending on high-quality pet food, healthcare, and luxury services.
Advancements in Pet Healthcare
Technological advancements in veterinary medicine, including diagnostic tools, treatments, and preventive care, have boosted the demand for pet healthcare services.
Rise of E-commerce Platforms
Online retail channels offer convenience, a wide range of products, and competitive pricing, encouraging more pet owners to shop for pet care products online.
Awareness of Pet Nutrition and Wellness
The increasing awareness of the importance of proper nutrition and preventive healthcare for pets is driving the demand for premium, organic, and functional pet food.
Growth in Pet Insurance
The adoption of pet insurance is growing as pet owners seek to offset the rising costs of veterinary care.
Top Companies:
Mars, Incorporated
Nestle S.A.
Spectrum Brands Inc.
Ancol Pet Products Limited
The J.M. Smucker Company
Unicharm Corporation
Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.
Diamond Pet Company
Heristo AG
Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.
dba Petmate
Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.
DOGGYFRIEND
Pet Care International
Recent Trends
Demand for Premium and Organic Products
The pet care market has seen a surge in demand for premium, organic, and grain-free pet food, reflecting the humanization trend in pet care.
Innovative Technologies in Pet Care
Wearable devices, GPS trackers, and pet monitoring systems are gaining popularity, enhancing pet safety and health monitoring.
Growth in Pet Subscription Services
Subscription boxes for pet food, toys, and grooming products are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and personalized offerings.
Focus on Sustainable and Eco-friendly Products
Brands are introducing sustainable packaging and eco-friendly products to cater to environmentally conscious pet owners.
Expansion of Pet Services
Services such as pet grooming, daycare, training, and luxury boarding facilities are gaining traction, reflecting the premiumization of pet care.
Market Segmentation
Animal Type
Dogs
Cats
Birds
Small Animals
Aquatic Animals
Others
Product Type
Food
Supplements
Accessories
Apparel
Hygiene Products
Price
Low
Medium
High
Distribution Channel
Online
Company-owned Websites
E-commerce Websites
Offline
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Retail Stores
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
