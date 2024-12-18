Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Size Will Estimated to Cross Value of USD 135.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study
The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 135.4 Bn by the end of 2031.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power lawn and garden equipment market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector within the broader tools and machinery industry. This market focuses on equipment designed for landscaping, gardening, and maintaining outdoor spaces. It encompasses a wide range of products, including lawnmowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and other powered tools used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 135.4 Bn by the end of 2031.
Market Overview
The power lawn and garden equipment market is segmented by product type, power source, application, and geography. Product categories include lawnmowers, trimmers and edgers, blowers, chainsaws, and tillers. Power sources are divided into electric (corded and cordless) and gas-powered equipment. Applications range from residential to commercial and industrial use.
Key Drivers of Growth
Urbanization and Expanding Green Spaces
Urban development has increased the demand for well-maintained gardens, parks, and green spaces, driving the adoption of power lawn and garden equipment.
Rising Disposable Incomes
Higher disposable incomes enable consumers to invest in advanced gardening tools and landscaping services, particularly in developed and emerging markets.
Popularity of DIY Gardening
The growing interest in home improvement and gardening as a hobby has led to increased demand for user-friendly and efficient power tools.
Technological Advancements
The development of battery-powered and robotic equipment has improved convenience, efficiency, and environmental performance, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.
Commercial Landscaping Services
The expansion of commercial landscaping services, particularly for corporate and public spaces, is boosting demand for durable and high-performance lawn and garden equipment.
Government Initiatives on Urban Greening
Government initiatives to promote urban greening and sustainability have created opportunities for the adoption of advanced gardening tools and equipment.
Recent Trends
Rise of Battery-powered Equipment
The shift from gas-powered to battery-powered tools is accelerating due to their lower environmental impact, reduced noise levels, and ease of use.
Emergence of Robotic Lawn Equipment
Robotic lawnmowers and automated garden tools are gaining popularity, particularly in residential markets, due to their efficiency and convenience.
Integration of Smart Technology
Smart lawn and garden equipment with features like IoT connectivity, app control, and GPS tracking is becoming increasingly common.
Sustainability and Eco-friendly Products
Manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly designs, such as electric and hybrid equipment, to reduce emissions and energy consumption.
Customization and Multi-functionality
Consumers are showing preference for versatile tools that offer multiple functions and can adapt to different gardening tasks.
Market Segmentation
Equipment Type
Mower
Riding (Garden / Turf Tractor)
Non-riding
Trimmer and Edger
Wire Blade Trimmer
Fixed Blade Trimmer
Hedge Trimmer
Snow Thrower / Blower
Single Stage
Dual Stage
Rotary Tiller
Blower and Vacuum / Sweeper
Others (Sprayer, Sprinkler, etc.)
Application
Residential
Commercial
Price
Low
Medium
High
Distribution Channel
Direct
Indirect
Power
Gas
Electric
Battery Operated
Manual
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
