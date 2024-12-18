Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Size Will Estimated to Cross Value of USD 135.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 135.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The power lawn and garden equipment market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector within the broader tools and machinery industry. This market focuses on equipment designed for landscaping, gardening, and maintaining outdoor spaces. It encompasses a wide range of products, including lawnmowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and other powered tools used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 135.4 Bn by the end of 2031.Get A Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=547 Market OverviewThe power lawn and garden equipment market is segmented by product type, power source, application, and geography. Product categories include lawnmowers, trimmers and edgers, blowers, chainsaws, and tillers. Power sources are divided into electric (corded and cordless) and gas-powered equipment. Applications range from residential to commercial and industrial use.Key Drivers of GrowthUrbanization and Expanding Green SpacesUrban development has increased the demand for well-maintained gardens, parks, and green spaces, driving the adoption of power lawn and garden equipment.Rising Disposable IncomesHigher disposable incomes enable consumers to invest in advanced gardening tools and landscaping services, particularly in developed and emerging markets.Popularity of DIY GardeningThe growing interest in home improvement and gardening as a hobby has led to increased demand for user-friendly and efficient power tools.Technological AdvancementsThe development of battery-powered and robotic equipment has improved convenience, efficiency, and environmental performance, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.Commercial Landscaping ServicesThe expansion of commercial landscaping services, particularly for corporate and public spaces, is boosting demand for durable and high-performance lawn and garden equipment.Government Initiatives on Urban GreeningGovernment initiatives to promote urban greening and sustainability have created opportunities for the adoption of advanced gardening tools and equipment.Top Companies:ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KGBLACK+DECKER, Inc.Briggs & Stratton.Deere & CompanyECHO INCORPORATEDHusqvarna ABKohler Co.Makita CorporationMTD Products IncorporatedSnow Joe, LLCTo Know More About Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-lawn-garden-equipment-market.html Recent TrendsRise of Battery-powered EquipmentThe shift from gas-powered to battery-powered tools is accelerating due to their lower environmental impact, reduced noise levels, and ease of use.Emergence of Robotic Lawn EquipmentRobotic lawnmowers and automated garden tools are gaining popularity, particularly in residential markets, due to their efficiency and convenience.Integration of Smart TechnologySmart lawn and garden equipment with features like IoT connectivity, app control, and GPS tracking is becoming increasingly common.Sustainability and Eco-friendly ProductsManufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly designs, such as electric and hybrid equipment, to reduce emissions and energy consumption.Customization and Multi-functionalityConsumers are showing preference for versatile tools that offer multiple functions and can adapt to different gardening tasks.Market SegmentationEquipment TypeMowerRiding (Garden / Turf Tractor)Non-ridingTrimmer and EdgerWire Blade TrimmerFixed Blade TrimmerHedge TrimmerSnow Thrower / BlowerSingle StageDual StageRotary TillerBlower and Vacuum / SweeperOthers (Sprayer, Sprinkler, etc.)ApplicationResidentialCommercialPriceLowMediumHighDistribution ChannelDirectIndirectPowerGasElectricBattery OperatedManualVisit our report to discover essential insights and analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=547 RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaSouth AmericaBrowse More Trending Research Reports:Global Eco-Friendly Furniture Market is Projected to Reach US$ 88.0 Billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.0%: TMR Report Bath Bomb Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 2.3 Billion: As per TMR StudyAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 