Micromanipulators Market Size to Hit USD14,316.85 Thousand , globally by 2030 | Nikon Healthcare, Narishige, Scientifica

micromanipulators-market 2024 - 2033

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness for male healthcare drive the market growth during the forecast period.The global micromanipulators market size was $ 9,302.48 thousand in 2020 and expected to reach $14,316.85 thousand in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample of the Report on micromanipulators market 2030 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/737 Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2014. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/737 Furthermore, governments are taking multiple initiatives to develop a diagnostic testing service, which is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, as per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 it was estimated that 10% of women in the U.S aged between 15 and 44 found it difficult to conceive. Infertility and impaired fecundity are less common complications in women with one or more prior births. In addition, according to United Nations World Fertility Report 2022, the average fertility rate of the total population stood at 2.3 births per women over a lifetime in 2021. The global fertility rate is projected to decrease further to 2.1 births per women by 2050. Thus, rise in number of infertility cases in women and men drives the growth of the micromanipulators market.The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe announced country-wide lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to prevent collapse of the healthcare system. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the global micromanipulators market size was negative, which led to delayed production of equipment and accessories supporting the market.The micromanipulators industry is segmented into type, application, and region. The micromanipulators industry, by type is categorized into hydraulic, electric, and manual. The two major application segments include cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation, and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. By region, the micromanipulators market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.By type, the market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, and manual. The Electric segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and the hydraulic segment shows highest CAGR during micromanipulators market forecast period.By application, the market is categorized into cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. Cell micromanipulation is the highest revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period in the micromanipulation market.North America held largest micromanipulators market share in 2020; this growth is credited to intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators, and heavy investment in the research and development field. However, with rise in awareness of IVF technology and in vitro fertilization, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.Key findings of the study:Depending on type, the electric micromanipulators segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas hydraulic micromanipulators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.According to drug delivery, the cell manipulation segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/737 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 