Veterinary Artificial Reproduction Market to Hit US$ 2.22 Billion by 2030 at 5.30% CAGR

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global veterinary artificial reproduction market was valued at $1.34 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2021 to 2030.Artificial reproduction is a procedure by which one manually deposits a sperm suspension, fresh or frozen-thawed, into female reproductive tract to overcome logistical problems associated with natural mating.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14045 Rise in adoption of veterinary artificial insemination drives the growth of the global veterinary artificial reproduction market. However, semen contamination hinders the market growth. On the contrary, government support affecting animal health services is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The industry is increasing improved efficiency through use of AI (artificial insemination) technology. Furthermore, female descendants born by artificial insemination are expected to produce milk than their normal descendants. Use of antibiotic-based semen expanders also prevents bacterial infections from being transmitted. Moreover, many livestock breeds are no longer sufficient for most farms as market conditions and farmers needs change. Yet for such species, artificial reproduction is a preferable form of reproduction and enables species to be continued in-situ.The reagents and kits segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By product, the reagents and kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, due to growing infectious diseases in animals and rise in awareness regarding artificial insemination among people. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as equipment and others.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14045 The artificial insemination segment held the lion's shareBy technique, the artificial insemination segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumption of animal protein and surge in demand for high cattle productivity & milk yield. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as in vitro fertilization technology and others.Europe, followed by North America, to contribute the highest revenue by 2030By region, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in healthcare awareness and increase in demand for fishery and animal husbandry products. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large livestock population in the region and rise in demand for milk and animal-based protein along with government initiatives. On the other hand, North America held the second-largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.Major market playersBovine Elite LLCAgtech Inc.KRUUSEZoetis Inc.IMV TechnologiesNational MeditekNeogen CorporationSelect Sires Inc.Swine Genetics InternationalSEMEXAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.