[Latest] Global DNS Service Market Size/Share Worth USD 27,143 Million by 2033 at a 16.35% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global DNS Service Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5,100 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,970 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 27,143 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allied Telesis Inc., BlueCat Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Efficient IP, Mission Secure Inc., F5 Inc., IBM Corporation, Infoblox, Insight, Akamai Technologies, ThreatSTOP, Verigio Inc., VeriSign Inc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By DNS Server (Primary DNS Server, Secondary DNS Server), By DNS Service (Anycast Network, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, GeoDNS, Other DNS Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, Education, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global DNS Service Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,100 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,970 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 27,143 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.35% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Domain Name System DNS Service Market: Overview

Domain Name System service is a computer with a database that allows to access remote systems by entering human-readable hostnames and IP addresses. Domain name system service acts like a phonebook for the internet. It also allows end users to access remote systems by entering human-readable device hostnames rather than IP addresses.

Domain name system service translates meaningful domain names and IP addresses into networking equipment to locate and address devices. Various factors such as growing digitalization across the globe, growing adaption of cloud computing services, rapidly expanding end use industries, growing internet penetration and increasing online workforce are expected to drive the demand for domain name system services during the forecast period.

However, less adaption in many underdeveloped countries, stringent government regulations, the high implementation cost of these servers, dearth of skilled labors are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Growing implementation of 5G technology and increasing product innovations in the Domain Name System (DNS) Service, growing adoption of cloud services, and increasing digitalization in the government sector are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global Domain Name System DNS Service market is segmented by component, by organization type, rack unit, application and end user. By component, Primary DNS Server and Secondary DNS Server. Among all of these, primary domain name system services held the highest market share in 2023 and are expected to keep their dominance during the forecast period.

A primary domain name is the main domain for the development of any domain name system services. The growing adaption of primary domain name systems by various end use industries and less of primary domain names as compared to their counterparts is mainly driving the market growth of this region.

By Region, the global Domain Name System DNS Service market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing digitalization in the U.S and Canada.

Various factors such as rapidly expanding end use industries in the region presence of many tech giants, availability of skilled labor force are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed DNS Service market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Domain Name System DNS Service industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, the global Domain Name System (DNS) Service market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these regions, North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Various factors such as rapidly expanding end use industries in the U.S. and Canada, the presence of well-developed IT industry, the availability of big technology giants, and growing emphasis on digitalization are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.

U.S. held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period as the U.S. is spending almost 35.8% of worldwide digital transformation (DX) spending. Additionally, factors such as the availability of well-developed technological capabilities, availability of multiple state-of-the-art options and growing spending on R&D projects, and supportive government policies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing digitalization, availability of large scale IT infrastructure, and growing smartphone and internet penetration are driving the market growth of this region. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN and South Korea are mainly driving the market growth of this region. China dominated the Asia Pacific domain name system market in this region.

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing installation of domain name system services in Germany, France, U.K., Russia and Italy. Furthermore, growing technological advancements, well established IT sector, and rapidly expanding end use industries are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

Browse the full “Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By DNS Server (Primary DNS Server, Secondary DNS Server), By DNS Service (Anycast Network, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, GeoDNS, Other DNS Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, Education, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dns-service-market/





List of the prominent players in the Domain Name System DNS Service Market:

Allied Telesis Inc.

BlueCat Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Comodo Security Solutions Inc.

DigiCert Inc.

Efficient IP

Mission Secure Inc.

F5 Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infoblox

Insight

Akamai Technologies

ThreatSTOP

Verigio Inc.

VeriSign Inc.

Others

The Domain Name System DNS Service Market is segmented as follows:

By DNS Server

Primary DNS Server

Secondary DNS Server

By DNS Service

Anycast Network

Distributed Denial of Service Protection

GeoDNS

Other DNS Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Government

Education

Other

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

