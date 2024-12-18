New York by Cemer Design Center Wins Iron A'Design Award in Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design

New York

Innovative Playground Design Recognized for Excellence in Engaging Children and Enhancing Physical Development

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of playground design, has announced Cemer Design Center as a winner in the Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design category for their exceptional work titled "New York". This prestigious recognition celebrates the innovative design that provides children with an exciting opportunity to engage in play activities while improving their motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and awareness of heights.New York's win in the A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award category holds significant relevance for the playground industry and its stakeholders. The design's alignment with current trends and needs, as well as its advancement of industry standards and practices, demonstrates the practical benefits it offers to users. This recognition not only validates the design's utility and innovation but also serves as an inspiration for future playground designs that prioritize children's physical development and enjoyment.New York stands out in the market with its distinctive form and colors, offering children a multitude of fun ways to play. The design features several rope climbing components and polycarbonate panels with a New York silhouette, creating an immersive experience that makes kids feel as if they are in an apple while engaging in an exciting activity. The 3D climbing design significantly enhances children's motor abilities, hand-eye coordination, and height awareness, while the integrated rung climbing station and rubber stepper disks ensure their physical development is improved as they play.The recognition of New York in the A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award serves as a motivation for Cemer Design Center to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of playground design, fostering the development of designs that prioritize children's physical, social, and psychological well-being. Cemer Design Center remains committed to creating playground equipment that contributes to the socialization and development of individuals from all age groups.Interested parties may learn more at:About Cemer Design CenterCemer Design Center, a division of Cemer Playground Equipments, is a world-renowned brand that has achieved success by creating every idea, design, and production phase in-house. As one of the leaders in the urban equipment and reinforcement materials industry, Cemer Design Center is dedicated to designing and producing products that contribute to the socialization and development of individuals from ages 7 to 70. Based in Turkey, the company aims to counter the effects of rapidly developing digital technologies that create a less mobile and social society structure.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of their creators, and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are both practical and innovative.The A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award is a highly respected competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative playground designers, cutting-edge design agencies, pioneering companies, leading brands, and influential players in the playground and park design industries. This international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008, provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition for their exceptional playground design skills. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the playground and park design industry, inspire future trends, and gain improved standing within this competitive field. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://playgroundaward.com

