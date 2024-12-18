Plasma Therapy Market Worth $698.46 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.50% CAGR

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the plasma therapy market is driven by rise in prevalence of life-threatening diseases, which includes various neurological system disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) is anticipated to augment growth of the global plasma therapy market.The global plasma therapy market size was valued at $0.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.69 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.50% from 2021 to 2030.Plasma therapy is used for treatment of many disorders such as hair loss, tendon injuries, acute injuries, post-surgical repair, and osteoarthritis and currently for treatment of COVID–19. Furthermore, several manufacturers are initiating plasma processing to tackle the spread of coronavirus across the world. Therefore, the global plasma therapy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of rare diseases, surge in number of plasma collection centers in the majority of countries, and upsurge in the number of androgenic alopecia patients across the world drive the growth of the global plasma therapy market. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products impedes the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial for the market growth.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14049 The pure platelet rich plasma segment to retain the lion's share-On the basis of type, the pure platelet rich plasma segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global plasma therapy market. The same segment is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to effective results of pure PRP therapies.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14049 The orthopedics segment to dominate by 2030-On the basis of application, the orthopedics segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global plasma therapy market, owing to increase in occurrences of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis and rise in healthcare expenditure among individuals. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.North America held the major share in 2020-By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global plasma therapy market, due to rise in research and developments made by government and private sectors propels the market growth in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period. Growing population and rise in awareness of blood donation among individuals in this region drive the market growth.Key players in the industry-Regen Lab SAZimmer BiometMTF BiologicsArthrexTerumo CorporationExactech, Inc.Ony Biotech Inc.Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)Pfizer Inc.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Key Findings Of The Study:Based on type, the pure platelet-rich plasma segment held largest share in the global plasma therapy market in 2020.On the basis of application, the orthopedics held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the hospitals held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.20 % during the forecast period.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.