Berlin Barracks // DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3008164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 2145 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Rd Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Heather R. Patnode
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Center Rd in Middlesex, VT. While speaking with the operator, identified as Patnode, indicators of impairment were detected. Patnode was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. Patnode was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
