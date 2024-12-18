Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3008164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 2145 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Rd Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Heather R. Patnode                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Center Rd in Middlesex, VT. While speaking with the operator, identified as Patnode, indicators of impairment were detected. Patnode was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing.  Patnode was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

