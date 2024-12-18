Rakovina Announces Debentureholder Election to Receive Shares in Partial Satisfaction of Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) announces that in accordance with the terms of an indenture entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”) dated May 29, 2023 (the “Indenture”), certain holders (each, a “Debentureholder”) of 12.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Debentures”) have elected to receive common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) in lieu of cash in partial satisfaction of an aggregate total of approximately $91,000 interest payable to all holders of the Debentures on November 28, 2024 (the “Interest Payment Date”) and, in connection therewith, the Company has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Odyssey as of the date hereof. Approximately $20,500 of the interest payable under the Debentures will be settled by the issuance of Common Shares with the remaining amount to be settled in cash.

The number of Common Shares to be issued to those Debentureholders who have elected to receive Common Shares in lieu of cash interest payment will be determined in accordance with the terms of the Indenture and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), by dividing the interest payable in cash on the Interest Payment Date by the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of $0.10 as of the date of this press release.

The issuance of the Common Shares in lieu of cash is subject to the restrictions in the Indenture as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including, without limitation, the approval of the TSXV.

Additional details regarding the Debentures can be found in the Company’s news releases dated May 1, 2023 and May 29, 2023 available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

