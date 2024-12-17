Former Alabama Police Sergeant Sentenced for Federal Civil Rights Violation for Using Excessive Force

A former Alabama sergeant was sentenced today to 16 months in prison and two years of supervised release for assaulting an arrestee.

Ryan Phillips, 42, a former sergeant with the Daleville, Alabama, Police Department (DPD), previously pleaded guilty to one count of depriving an arrestee of his civil rights.

During his plea, Phillips admitted that, in March 2022, after a verbal dispute, he willfully used unreasonable force against an arrestee after he removed his badge and firearm, entered the victim’s jail cell and struck the victim in the upper body and face multiple times. Phillips further admitted that he had no legitimate law enforcement purpose for engaging in this conduct, and the victim suffered bodily injury including multiple lacerations and bruises to the face and chest.

“People being held under arrest have the right to be treated humanely and not to be violently assaulted behind bars,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant disregarded his oath to protect and serve his community, abused his power and violated the victim’s civil rights when he entered that jail cell and repeatedly hit the victim. This sentence should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement that a badge is not a license to answer verbal insults with physical violence and excessive force. The Justice Department will hold accountable officials who violate arrestee’s civil rights.”

“Phillips’ assault not only violated the victim’s constitutional rights, his crime also dishonored his profession,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson for the Middle District of Alabama. “The purpose of this prosecution is not merely to punish Phillips for losing his composure and unlawfully beating an arrestee, this prosecution is also intended to protect the reputation of every honest and hardworking law enforcement officer risking his or her life every day.”

“Law enforcement officers are entrusted to safeguard everyone’s civil rights,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Montgomery Field Office. “In this case, that trust was broken, and the officer egregiously violated an individual’s civil rights. It will remain a top priority for the FBI to ensure anyone violating someone’s civil rights is held accountable, especially those within law enforcement.”

The FBI Montgomery Field Office, Montogomery Resident Agency investigated the case.

Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.