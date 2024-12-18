Office of the Governor – Gov. Green Statement on Honolulu Plane Crash

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN STATEMENT ON HONOLULU PLANE CRASH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 17, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today released a statement on the Honolulu plane crash near Ualena Street. The following is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“Shortly after three this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street.

All airport facilities are operational; however, the roads surrounding the plane crash are closed. HDOT is coordinating with airport employees and Terminal 3 occupants to provide safe transportation to areas not needed for the response to the crash.

Jaime’s and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event. Services are available to help you process what you have witnessed; call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way, for assistance. Our Department of Transportation team will provide all necessary support to federal officials, whose job it will be to investigate this incident and determine a cause, which may not be known for some time.”

# # #



Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0121

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]