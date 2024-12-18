Secret Lives by Faye Mitchell Promises a Riveting Tale of Survival and Secrets, Now Available on Amazon

WELLTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secret Lives, the gripping new novel by Faye Mitchell, is now officially available on Amazon Kindle as of December 4, 2024. This suspense-filled story invites readers into the life of Inez, a woman torn between survival and freedom, as she uncovers long buried secrets that could change everything.

About the book:

In Secret Lives, Inez struggles to protect her daughter, Bella, while enduring the turmoil of an abusive marriage. On Bella’s twentythird birthday, the reappearance of Blake, a friend from her past, unravels deeply hidden emotions and reveals his past, and his involvement in Witness Protection. When mysterious packages start arriving, the stakes rise, plunging Inez into a whirlwind of danger and uncertainty. With her safety on the line, Inez faces a pivotal choice: remain in fear or confront her past to uncover the truth. Faye Mitchell weaves a story of resilience, love, and suspense, masterfully pulling readers into Inez’s world as she battles for freedom and peace.

About the Author:

Faye Mitchell is celebrated for her talent in crafting suspenseful, emotionally resonant stories that explore themes of survival and relationships. Secret Lives is a testament to her ability to create relatable characters and gripping narratives that leave readers wanting more.

Availability:

Faye Mitchell’s Secret Lives is now available for purchase on Amazon Kindle. Dive into this enthralling tale of survival, love, and secrets today!

Book Link: https://a.co/d/dPjpUQ7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.