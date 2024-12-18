Funding boost for payments to victims of institutional child sex abuse

Release date: 18/12/24

The State Government is allocating an additional $135 million to the National Redress Scheme, supporting payments made to victims of institutional child sex abuse.

South Australia joined the Scheme in 2019 and since that time has funded claims involving Government institutions, as well as acting as funder of last resort in cases where the relevant institution is either defunct or otherwise unable to join the scheme.

To date, payments to abuse victim survivors in South Australia through the Redress Scheme have totalled more than $120 million.

Under the new arrangement, an additional $65 million will be allocated from the Victims of Crime Fund for payments in 2025-26, with a further $70 million allocated for 2026-27.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The National Redress Scheme is an important way for people who have experienced abuse as children to have their experiences acknowledged and access funding to secure vital supports.

While no amount of money can ever make up for their horrific experiences, acknowledging what victim survivors went through and helping them access supports is a significant step that can often help people find closure.

The Government’s prudent financial management of the Victims of Crime Fund means we have the resources available to make important funding decisions such as this.

Setting aside this money for the Scheme is a demonstration of the South Australian Government’s commitment to support those who are still suffering as a result of those vile cases of institutional child sexual abuse.