UPDATE - TRM Labs Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Strengthening Federal Offerings

TRM Labs strengthens its commitment to US Federal customers with FedRAMP High authorization, paving the way for enhanced security and compliance for blockchain intelligence in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR).

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence, today announced achieving FedRAMP High authorization and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace under PFCS-SS. This milestone demonstrates TRM Labs’ commitment to delivering the highest standards of security, compliance, and performance to federal agencies as they combat the evolving threat landscape.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) establishes rigorous security and compliance standards for cloud service providers to protect federal data. With this High designation, TRM Labs meets the most stringent security requirements, enabling federal agencies to leverage its blockchain intelligence tools for mission-critical operations in a secure environment.

“Achieving a FedRAMP High authorization reflects our commitment to providing federal agencies with the most secure and reliable blockchain intelligence available,” said Esteban Castaño, Chief Executive Officer of TRM Labs. “This milestone enables us to support government partners in navigating the digital asset ecosystem securely while helping them achieve their mission.”

With this designation, TRM Labs joins a select group of FedRAMP-authorized companies approved to deliver cloud software to government organizations. Federal customers can now access TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform in a secure FedRAMP High cloud environment, ensuring compliance with rigorous data security, integrity, and monitoring standards.

“By achieving this important milestone, TRM Labs further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for federal agencies in the fight against fraud, financial crime, and cyber threats. We are committed to providing a white-glove migration experience, ensuring your teams can achieve compliance quickly so you can continue to focus on your mission,” said Rahul Raina, Chief Technology Officer of TRM Labs.

TRM Labs’ blockchain intelligence platform is available under the listing for Palantir Federal Cloud Service listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace under PFCS-SS. For more information, email: fedramp@trmlabs.com.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies investigate and build cases for digital asset fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit actors, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .

