- Docket Number:
- FDA-2007-D-0434
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This document provides guidance to industry on postmarketing serious adverse event reporting for nonprescription (over-the-counter (OTC)) human drug products marketed without an approved application. In particular, this document gives guidance on (1) the minimum data elements that should be included in a serious adverse event report, (2) the label that should be included with the report, (3) reporting formats for paper and electronic submissions, and (4) how and where to submit the reports.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2007-D-0434.