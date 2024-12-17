Jolt Energy Storage Completes $4M Series A Raise to Revolutionize Long Duration Grid Energy Storage

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jolt Energy Storage Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable organic energy storage materials, has successfully raised $4MM in its Series A offering. The funding will accelerate prototype development, field testing, design and manufacturing processes to pave the way for commercial scalability of its organic flow battery design.

Jolt is developing the world’s first scaled organic flow battery, which harnesses proprietary, all-organic materials for long duration energy storage. Organic materials do not rely on mined metals or overseas supply chains for manufacturing, which can be harmful to the environment and economically unreliable.

“Our organic energy storage materials will open new opportunities for domestic energy storage, combining exceptional long-life performance, environmental sustainability, and economic feasibility,” said Jack Johnson, COO of Jolt.

Unlocking the Potential of Organic Chemistry



Different from li-ion or traditional flow batteries, Jolt is focusing on organics for several advantages:



Sustainability: The novel organic materials avoid supply chain and environmental risks of mined and highly refined metals. In addition, the materials are recyclable and have additional uses after their use in the batteries.

Performance: Jolt’s compounds enable faster charge and discharge cycles than current technology.

Longevity: Designed for long duration use, Jolt is developing robust compounds for thousands of cycles with minimal degradation of performance.

“We believe that energy storage is the key to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy,” added Tom Guarr. “With this investment and the progress of our organic flow battery, Jolt is preparing our product to serve as a critical, long-duration storage component to our national power grid.”

The company plans to complete its 3kW, four-hour prototype by December 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of energy storage technology. More at jolt-energy.com.

About Jolt Energy Storage Technologies

Jolt Energy Storage Technologies is at the forefront of energy innovation, developing organic-based battery systems designed to meet the challenges of modern energy storage. By leveraging sustainable materials and innovative designs, Jolt aims to provide solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally and economically viable.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a17ec6-5d73-4ac2-a9d1-03d1b283c916

For media inquiries, please contact: Jack Johnson COO Jolt Energy Storage Technologies jack.johnson@jolt-energy.com

Dr. Tom Guarr and team collaborate at the Jolt Lab Dr. Tom Guarr and team collaborate at the Jolt Lab at the MSU Bioeconomy Institute in Holland, MI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.