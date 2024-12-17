BriaCell Announces Availability of Annual General Meeting Materials and Alternative Voting Procedures

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that the Company will be relying on, and has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 for exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Suite 3400, One First Canadian Place, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4. at 10:00 a.m. (EST) due to the suspension of mail service in Canada from the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024.

The Meeting Materials have been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca ("SEDAR+") and on the Company's website at https://investors.briacell.com/filings-shareholder-information. The Meeting will address the following: receipt of audited financial statements and auditor's report, election of directors for the coming year, and appointment of the auditor and setting their remuneration.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered a return to work but delays are expected due to the substantial backlog to be processed and delivered. The Company will send the materials by regular mail; however, there is no assurance that the meeting materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the meeting. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the meeting materials directly through the above-mentioned websites. Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. Registered shareholders can call Computershare Shareholder Services at 1-800-564-6253 (Canada/US) or for overseas holders, call direct dial number 1-514-982-7555 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 8:00pm EST) to request their voting control numbers.

How Beneficial Shareholders Can Vote

Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. There are two types of beneficial owners: (i) those who object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own ("Objecting Beneficial Owners" or "OBOs"), and (ii) those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own ("Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners" or "NOBOs").

The Company has arranged to send Meeting Materials directly to NOBOs. NOBOs may submit their votes by completing the Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") available on the Company's website and sending the completed VIF to Computershare by email at service@computershare.com. NOBOs can also contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to request their voting control numbers and instructions.

OBOs should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and instructions.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote via telephone or internet at:

Completed and signed proxies and NOBO VIFs must be received by Computershare by 10:00 a.m. (EST) on January 21, 2025.

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company’s annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the quarterly periods ended October 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, and April 30, 2024, have been filed and are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at https://briacell.com/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, such as those are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

investors@briacell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.