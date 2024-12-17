⁠Best Online Courses with Certificates (2024): Coursera Recognized as Top Course Provider by Expert Consumers

Boston, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers is proud to announce that Coursera has been identified as one of the top providers of online courses with certificates. Coursera's exceptional ability to offer high-quality courses in collaboration with leading universities and global companies has set yet a new standard in the online education space.





Top Online Courses with Certificates:





Data Science Courses with Certificate

The DeepLearning.AI Data Engineering Professional Certificate offers a comprehensive pathway into data engineering, covering the entire data engineering lifecycle in four dynamic courses. Developed and taught by Joe Reis, co-author of Fundamentals of Data Engineering, the program emphasizes hands-on learning through AWS labs, and focuses on essential skills such as data management, transformation, and pipeline creation. Designed for learners with intermediate Python skills, the program can be completed in approximately 15 weeks and includes career resources to enhance job readiness.

Meanwhile, the Google Cloud Data Analytics Professional Certificate prepares learners for cloud data analytics careers by providing five beginner-friendly courses. Created by Google Cloud Training, the certificate focuses on essential skills like data management, transformation, and visualization using Google Cloud tools.

Business Courses with Certificate

The Adobe Content Creator Professional Certificate equips learners with the necessary skills to excel in digital content creation. This beginner-to-professional program, taught by Adobe, consists of four courses focused on design fundamentals, social media strategy, multimedia creation, and generative AI. Participants engage in hands-on projects, such as creating brand kits and social media campaigns, while gaining proficiency in visual storytelling, content production, and AI tools. Also, a complimentary three-month trial of Adobe Express is included.

The Microsoft Program Management Professional Certificate empowers learners with the skills necessary for success in program management. Developed by Microsoft, this beginner-friendly program spans seven courses that cover key areas such as program management frameworks, strategic leadership, stakeholder and risk management, and effective communication. The program includes hands-on projects and career resources, including resume reviews and job search assistance. Upon completion, learners will be prepared for certifications like PgMP and MSP.





Computer Science Courses with Certificate

The Microsoft Front-End Developer Professional Certificate is designed for those interested in building user-friendly, responsive web applications. This six-course program covers HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, UI/UX design, Blazor, and web security. With hands-on projects and the support of Microsoft Copilot for coding assistance, learners will gain skills in interactive web design and develop a comprehensive portfolio.

For those focused on back-end development, the Microsoft Back-End Developer Professional Certificate offers a comprehensive curriculum covering C#, the .NET framework, database management, ASP.NET security, and Azure Cloud deployment. With eight courses, hands-on projects, and the integration of Microsoft Copilot, learners gain proficiency in back-end development and scalable system design. Not only does this program prepare participants for a successful career in back-end development, but it also allows them to start building a professional portfolio.





The Unique Advantage of Coursera

Coursera offers a distinctive advantage by partnering with top universities and companies to provide high-quality, industry-relevant courses and certifications. The platform offers flexible learning options for students at all stages of their education, from beginners to professionals.

Coursera’s interactive hands-on projects, coupled with comprehensive career resources such as resume reviews and interview preparation, ensure that learners are well-prepared for success in the workforce.

About Coursera

Coursera, founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, is a leading global online learning platform designed to deliver transformative educational experiences. With a mission to make education more accessible, Coursera partners with top universities and renowned companies to offer a diverse range of courses, certifications, and degree programs.

The platform boasts a global reach, serving over 148 million learners and collaborating with more than 7,000 campuses, businesses, and governments across the world. Its offerings span various disciplines, equipping individuals with skills to advance their personal and professional development. Notably, Coursera has played a pivotal role in providing education to underprivileged communities, including refugees, who have leveraged the platform to overcome barriers and build brighter futures.

In February 2021, Coursera achieved B Corp certification, underscoring its dedication to creating a positive societal impact while advancing its business goals. This commitment resonates in the countless testimonials from learners who credit Coursera with enabling access to quality education and career-enhancing opportunities.





