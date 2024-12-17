Port Royal Exclusive Broker Open Raises the Bar for Luxury Events In Naples

DROPBOX: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lQwfHa4nGzHxQ6XrpnqX3yM-SGJTpN4t

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port Royal Exclusive Broker Open, held on Thursday, November 14, marked a milestone for the Naples luxury real estate community. Organized by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Linda Malone, Sherry Irvin, and Marc Fitzgerald, the event showcased four exceptional properties and set a new benchmark for opulence and collaboration in the Port Royal area.

The event featured homes priced at $20 million and above, including:

701 Kings Town Drive ($20M): A sprawling residence with artisanal details and sweeping water views.

A sprawling residence with artisanal details and sweeping water views. 3277 Gordon Drive ($20.75M): A new coastal-contemporary masterpiece with exclusive finishes.

A new coastal-contemporary masterpiece with exclusive finishes. 3295 Gordon Drive ($21M): An MHK-designed home blending casual elegance and beachfront living.

An MHK-designed home blending casual elegance and beachfront living. 12 Sabre Lane ($20M): A fully furnished, recently completed property, ready for immediate enjoyment.

Each property offered a unique theme, with curated giveaways and door prizes, creating an unforgettable experience for approximately 150 attendees. Guests were treated to the ultimate wine-and-dine affair, immersing themselves in an atmosphere of luxury and innovation that Naples had never seen before.

The event brought together notable figures, including Commissioner Dan Kowal, Comptroller Crystal Kenzil, Supervisor of Elections Melissa Blazier, Budge Huskey, CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, and Managing Broker David Gape.

Luxury brands in attendance included Ferrari, Rolls Royce and MarineMax Yachts. Unidos presented high-end catering and guests were treated to caviar and sommelier-led wine tastings.

The broker open underscored the power of partnerships, with luxury brands, local businesses, and high-end restaurants aligning to create an unparalleled showcase of Naples’ finest. This strategic collaboration highlights the strength of numbers as the new way to expand market share while fostering a sense of community within the luxury sector.

Quotes:

On Industry Impact

"The Port Royal Community offers a unique lens into the evolving trends in new construction. Hosting three distinct new builds allowed residents to explore innovative designs while engaging in meaningful conversations. It’s gratifying to see the curiosity and interest from neighbors, who took this opportunity to connect and get to know us better."

On Community Engagement

"Bringing together four exceptional properties in one of the nation’s most iconic luxury communities is an achievement in itself. By aligning our listings and incorporating luxury brands like Ferrari, and Rolls Royce, and premium culinary experiences, we created an unforgettable event. The response was remarkable, with a considerable guest list, showcasing the vibrant energy of the Port Royal community."

On Event Vision

"Launching a listing is about more than just showcasing a property; it’s about creating an event that elevates its appeal. Collaborating with other Sotheby’s advisors and partners, we delivered an experience that resonated with the community. The evening was as memorable as the properties themselves."

- Linda Malone, Sherry Irvin, and Marc Fitzgerald, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

