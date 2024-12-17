DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of ConnectOnCall Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by ConnectOnCall. ConnectOnCall learned of suspicious activity on or about May 12, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About ConnectOnCall

ConnectOnCall is a digital platform that improves communication between healthcare professionals and their patients. It simplifies after-hours call management, enabling providers to address patient inquiries and coordinate care more effectively.

What happened?

On or around May 12, 2024, ConnectOnCall discovered that an unknown intruder had gained access to its service and the data contained within it. This unauthorized access occurred between February 16, 2024, and May 12, 2024. In response to this incident, ConnectOnCall initiated an investigation and found that customer information may have been compromised during this period. The compromised information includes names, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, and other personal health-related data. More than 900,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the ConnectOnCall data breach.

