JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Option Agreement to Sell One of its Industrial Properties

Singapore, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) announced today that JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, has entered into an option to purchase agreement with an independent and third party purchaser for the sale of its leasehold industrial property located at 17 Woodlands Sector 1 Singapore 738354 (the “Industrial Property”) for SGD7,393,000 (USD5,480,000) with the expected completion date of the transaction to occur by June 30, 2025. An initial deposit equivalent to five percent of the selling price amounting to SGD369,650 (USD274,000) has been collected by our subsidiary. The sale of this industrial building will give rise to a net gain of approximately SGD3.7 million (USD2.7 million) over the net book value upon completion. Nonetheless, the completion of this sale is conditioned mainly upon complying with the terms and conditions in obtaining consent from the lessor of the industrial property to the sale, transfer and/or assignment of the property and the unexpired leasehold interest in the industrial property to the purchaser.

Ms. Elise Hong, the CEO and Chairman, said: “We acquired this industrial property 11 years ago to set up the operation of the centralized dishwashing facility, and it has a remaining leasehold period of 19 years. We received an offer to purchase the property at a good price, and we believe having both the operations of manufacturing and dishwashing as well as management in the same facility will create both cost savings and operational benefits.”

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also has provided centralized dishwashing services, through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit our website: www.jecleantech.sg.

