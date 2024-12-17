Cedarhurst Senior Living’s Dream Come TRUE Program Fulfills Nearly 50 Resident Dreams in 2024

From Flying High to Star-Studded Memories, This Inspiring Initiative Proves Age is Just a Number

ST. LOUIS, MO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarhurst Senior Living has once again redefined what it means to live vibrantly at any age. Through its innovative Dream Come TRUE program, the senior living provider turned nearly 50 bucket-list dreams into reality for residents across eight states in 2024.

From a 96-year-old soaring in a Cessna to an 85-year-old rediscovering his passion for flight, this program proves that age is no barrier to pursuing your dreams. One standout moment includes Evelyn Kidd’s story, which was featured on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. At 96 years old, Evelyn returned to the skies for the first time in decades, inspiring audiences nationwide with her courage and passion for flight.

“Our Dream Come TRUE program goes beyond fulfilling wishes, it’s about celebrating the rich stories, passions, and unique journeys of our residents," says Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living. "Every dream we help bring to life is a testament to our commitment to fostering vibrant, inspiring communities where every life is honored and celebrated.”

2024 Highlights: Turning Dreams into Reality

Every story in the Dream Come TRUE program reflects the passions, memories, and unique journeys of Cedarhurst residents. Among the nearly 50 dreams fulfilled in 2024 were:

Gene Miller, Cedarhurst of Lebanon (MO) : A lifelong George Strait fan, Gene attended a concert by his musical hero, rekindling cherished memories of dancing with his late wife.

: A lifelong George Strait fan, Gene attended a concert by his musical hero, rekindling cherished memories of dancing with his late wife. Leona Lewis and Carolyn Hollander, Cedarhurst of St. Charles (MO) : These adventurous friends soared above the landscape in a hot air balloon. For Leona, it was a thrilling first-time experience, while Carolyn’s flight marked a triumphant return to an adventure she hadn’t enjoyed in 30 years.

: These adventurous friends soared above the landscape in a hot air balloon. For Leona, it was a thrilling first-time experience, while Carolyn’s flight marked a triumphant return to an adventure she hadn’t enjoyed in 30 years. Suzanne Edson, Cedarhurst of Woodland Hills (OK) : Suzanne zipped through the treetops on a thrilling zipline adventure, proving that age is no obstacle. Her advice? “Do what you want to do, no matter your age, and just give it a try!”

: Suzanne zipped through the treetops on a thrilling zipline adventure, proving that age is no obstacle. Her advice? “Do what you want to do, no matter your age, and just give it a try!” Jim Mathiasch, Cedarhurst of Naperville (IL): At 85, Jim returned to the cockpit, reliving his passion for flying in a heartfelt moment of resilience and joy.

These unforgettable moments, and many more, captured the essence of living life to the fullest, inspiring residents, families, and Cedarhurst staff alike.

A Year of Milestones

The Dream Come TRUE program expanded its reach in 2024, fulfilling nearly 50 dreams across more than 30 Cedarhurst communities in eight states: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. These achievements showcase the dedication, creativity, and compassion of Cedarhurst teams, who go above and beyond to make residents’ dreams a reality.

Looking ahead to 2025, Cedarhurst is determined to surpass these milestones and elevate the Dream Come TRUE program even further. By engaging more residents and communities, Cedarhurst aims to expand the program’s reach, making more dreams come true and creating unforgettable moments of joy, inspiration, and connection for residents and their families.

Looking Ahead to 2025: What’s Your Dream?

Starting in January, residents can submit their wishes, with each community selecting at least one to fulfill. As resident Evelyn Kidd shared, “I hope next year someone gets a wish, and it happens to them like it did for me. It was really nice!”

Carolyn Hollander’s words from her hot air balloon adventure offer a perfect reminder to all: “I want others to know that you’re never too old to try new things. Focus on the things you can still do, not what you cannot. Do not let age slow you down!”

About Cedarhurst Senior Living

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates 50 communities in eight states and currently has three new communities under construction. The senior living provider’s mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit https://www.cedarhurstliving.com.

Ryan Davis Cedarhurst Senior Living 314-285-5675 rdavis@cedarhurstliving.com

