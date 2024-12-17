Submit Release
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against BioAge Labs, Inc. (“BioAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BIOA). The investigation concerns whether BioAge and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it discontinued its STRIDES Phase 2 trial for its lead product candidate, azelaprag, citing safety concerns, after liver transaminitis was observed in subjects receiving azelaprag. BioAge stated that the decision to discontinue the STRIDES Phase 2 study of azelaprag “became clear” due to “the emerging safety profile of the current doses tested.” On this news, the price of BioAge stock fell by $15.44 per share, or approximately 76%, from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to close at $4.65 on December 9, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioAge securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

