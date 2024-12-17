Vimeo Appoints Irene Hendricks to Lead Vimeo’s Culture and Strategy as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the recent appointment of Irene Hendricks as Chief People Officer (CPO). Hendricks, who joined Vimeo in August, is responsible for the continued acceleration of Vimeo’s people-first strategy and culture, reflecting the company’s recent growth in attracting top-tier talent. Hendricks helms Vimeo’s human resources operations with a focus on fostering an inclusive, positive, and engaging culture. Under her leadership, Vimeans are empowered and inspired to push the boundaries of video and continue to create an unparalleled experience for users.

“Vimeo has been growing our talent, and we are thrilled to welcome Irene as our Chief People Officer, said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “Irene has a proven track record of building organizations, cultivating learning cultures and creating engaging workplaces. We are excited about having Irene’s leadership to unlock the full potential of Vimeo for our team and our customers.”

Hendricks has a robust background in human resources, bringing over 25 years of experience holding leadership roles at leading financial technology companies. Most recently, Hendricks was Chief People Officer at revenue cycle management company Acclara, leading large-scale teams across HR and Communications functions. In this role, Hendricks drove human resource strategy with the intention of driving business outcomes and success. Before Acclara, Hendricks was Chief People Officer at DailyPay, Vice President of Human Resources at MasterCard and Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Citi - Student Loans.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join Vimeo and continue to foster a global culture that Vimeans can be proud of,” said Hendricks. “Video communication intrinsically brings people together, and I’m honored to work alongside this talented team responsible for shaping the future of video creation. We’ll continue to nurture a culture of inclusivity and innovation that mirrors this dynamic environment and empowers every team member — new and existing — to contribute their best.”

