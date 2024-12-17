SEALSQ Partnering with Hedera in the Next Generation of Post-Quantum Semiconductors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



















SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic partnership with Hedera to deliver next-generation quantum-resistant semiconductors, integrating cutting-edge security solutions to protect critical infrastructures in the emerging post-quantum world. SEALSQ has commenced the quality and functional testing phase for the initial batch of its revolutionary quantum-resistant hardware platform, the QS7001, and remains on track to begin production and delivery as scheduled in 2025.

The collaboration between SEALSQ and Hedera through The Hashgraph Group (THG) represents a critical step forward in addressing quantum threats that could compromise traditional cryptographic systems. As quantum computers evolve, they have the potential to solve problems, such as integer factorization and discrete logarithms, which are currently infeasible for classical computers. This advancement threatens public-key cryptographic systems that secure digital signatures and transactions. Hedera’s blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT) network, which relies on robust and secure cryptography for authorizing transactions and maintaining state integrity, will benefit from SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant chips to ensure long-term security and resilience.

SEALSQ’s 2025 product roadmap features the QS7001 Open Platform and the QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Engineering samples of the QS7001 are undergoing extensive physical and logical validation to meet the highest security standards. This technology integration with Hedera will help future-proof digital signatures and communication channels, ensuring they are secure against potential quantum attacks. Hedera’s adoption of the CNSA (Commercial National Security Algorithm) Suite, which mandates 256-bit AES keys and 384-bit SHA-2 hashes, is a strong foundation for transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic solutions.

By combining SEALSQ’s expertise in semiconductor design with Hedera’s advanced decentralized network, the partnership is set to provide a robust defense against quantum vulnerabilities. With the threat of Shor’s and Grover’s algorithms potentially compromising existing cryptographic methods, SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant hardware ensures resilience for digital infrastructure, financial systems, and data integrity.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and security. As SEALSQ prepares for the market launch of its Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips, the company is poised to support Hedera’s ecosystem through the deep-tech venture studios operated by THG globally as well as other enterprises seeking to transition to quantum-secure infrastructures. This strategic partnership is a pivotal move in safeguarding the future of secure communications, transactions, and blockchain technology in an era of quantum computing.

About Hedera

Hedera is a leading decentralized public network offering fast, secure, and fair blockchain solutions for the modern digital economy. For more information, visit www.hedera.com.

About THG

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem. For more information, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to enhance its production facilities in the U.S. and France; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; the success of SEALCOIN; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

