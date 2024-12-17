Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA Announces Extension to Range of Injectable and Filler Services

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA, a top medical spa owned by a certified specialist in injectable treatments and skincare, Dr. Lusanik Galustanian, is excited to announce the recent extension of its range of injectable and filler services to now include a more extensive variety of treatments to help clients enhance their natural beauty.

With a team of licensed nurses, aestheticians, and doctors boasting over 30 years of combined experience in aesthetics, Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA is dedicated to empowering clients to achieve glowing skin without makeup. The medical spa’s new array of injectable and filler services features a selection of reputable brands, such as Sculptra, Botox, Dysport, and Kybella, to provide clients with a reliable and comprehensive approach to skin tightening, eliminating wrinkles, and lifting sagging skin.

“We offer our clients the latest beauty treatments as well as the most cutting-edge technology to address all skin concerns. We want to provide not only the best results but also the best experiences for our clients,” said a spokesperson for Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA. “With our extended range of injectables and fillers, we offer consultations with our experienced medical professionals to find the right treatment plan for your unique goals.”

Located central to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood in beautiful Los Angeles, Skin Tightening, Botox, and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA offers a professional yet fun environment where clients feel comfortable and less nervous about getting medical treatments.

Whether seeking to look more youthful, improve the contour of the face, or reduce fine lines, some of the extended range of injectables and fillers offered by Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA include:

Dysport: A purified protein that lasts up to 4 months, Dysport® inhibits a body’s natural production of a substance called acetylcholine when directed into the muscle tissue and triggers a contraction in muscles that have been activated by excessive activity to provide clients with smoother-looking skin for up to 4 months.

Sculptra: A renowned injectable filler that helps clients look younger and enhance their natural beauty, Sculptra® adds volume to facial features to smooth out wrinkles and folds.

Kybella: With noticeable and visible results after just one treatment, Kybella is effective in helping clients achieve a slimmer appearance of the chin, jawline, and cheeks. Ideal for clients seeking a reliable way to improve the overall contour of their face and tighten any sagging skin that is associated with aging, Kybella contributes to a more youthful appearance.

Botox: A revolutionary, nonsurgical lifting and sculpting treatment that helps eliminate moderate to severe wrinkles, Botox Los Angeles temporarily blocks nerve signals that cause muscles to contract and helps eliminate moderate to severe wrinkles.

Renowned for an all-inclusive approach to enhancing natural beauty, restoring volume loss in the face, and filling in deep-set wrinkles and folds, Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA combines its team’s expertise and experience to create a customized plan for each client’s unique needs to help them boost their confidence and achieve their aesthetic goals.

Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA invites individuals looking for an appointment to fill out the contact form on the med spa’s website or to call the office at (213) 583-4826 to schedule a professional consultation today.

About Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA

Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA is a leading medical spa owned by a board-certified internist and certified specialist in injectable treatments and skincare, Dr. Lusanik Galustanian who specializes in offering clients the most cutting-edge technology to address all skin concerns.

To learn more about Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA and the recent extension of its range of injectable and filler services, please visit the website at https://skinsationla.com/about-us/.

Skin Tightening, Botox and Lip Fillers by Skinsation LA 6310 San Vicente Blvd Suite 325 Los Angeles Los Angeles 90048 United States (323)-413-2287 https://www.skinsationla.com/

