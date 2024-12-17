Redwood Logistics Mexico Raises Over $674,000 MXN in Annual Redwood Games to Support CREE, A.C.

The funds will support CREE A.C., the sole institution of its kind in Nuevo León, in advancing its 60-year mission to enhance the lives of students with disabilities and their families

MONTERREY, Mexico , Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Mexico, one of the fastest-growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) and cross-border solution providers in North America, today shared the overwhelming success of its 2024 Redwood Games, Redwood’s annual company philanthropic event. This annual fundraising initiative surpassed its initial goal of $300,000 MXN, raising an impressive $337,009.28 MXN in support of CREE A.C., a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities for 60 years.

The funds raised will directly advance CREE A.C.’s mission to provide specialized education and care to children, youth, and adults with severe intellectual disabilities. Since its founding in 1964, CREE A.C. has been a beacon of hope for families in Nuevo León, offering the region’s only comprehensive support programs for individuals with multiple disabilities. These programs empower students to achieve greater independence and significantly improve their quality of life.

As CREE A.C. celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it continues to serve as the only institution in Nuevo León offering intensive, individualized programs for individuals with severe disabilities. For many of its students, CREE A.C. is a lifeline, providing access to essential education and care they might not otherwise receive.

The 2024 Redwood Games also marked a major milestone as it became the first time Redwood Mexico supported a local organization through its campaign. Beyond financial contributions, Redwood employees dedicated countless volunteer hours to CREE A.C. and other community initiatives, further underscoring the company’s commitment to giving back.

“This year’s Redwood Mexico Games were a testament to the power of unity and generosity,” said Jordan Dewart, President of Redwood Mexico. “Watching our teams come together with unwavering passion to support a meaningful cause has been nothing short of inspiring. The commitment of our employees, partners, and community shows what we can achieve when we work together, and we’re proud to have made a real difference.”

Highlights from the 2024 Redwood Games:

Total Raised: $337,009.28 MXN, exceeding the $300,000 MXN target.

Donors: Contributions poured in from 11 partner carriers as well as Redwood employees across Mexico.

Fundraising Events: Activities included a Cancun trip raffle, burrito sales, nail art sessions, mezcal and tequila tastings, kayak adventures, yoga classes, hip-hop lessons, and more.



Over the past three years, the Redwood Games in the US and in Mexico have raised over $750,000 USD for meaningful causes, becoming a cornerstone of Redwood’s culture. This year’s event not only raised critical funds, but also strengthened bonds across the organization, fostering camaraderie and leaving a lasting impact on the community.

To learn more about the 2024 Redwood Games and the causes they supported, visit https://givebutter.com/redwoodgames2024.

