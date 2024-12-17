Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Launch of BLAQClouds Property Group Inc. and New Real Estate Tokenization Website

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is excited to announce the formation and launch of its new wholly-owned blockchain-based real estate division and subsidiary, BLAQClouds Property Group Inc., a Wyoming Corporation. As part of this major initiative, the company will also launch its new website, www.bpginc.io, on December 19, 2024.

BLAQClouds Property Group Inc. is set to revolutionize the real estate industry by leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technologies to focus on property tokenization, fractional ownership, and decentralized property management. Combining advanced tokenization methods with proprietary technologies, the new enterprise is poised to become a leader in the future of real estate innovation.

BLAQClouds Property Group Inc. Key Focus Areas:

Tokenization of Real Estate Assets: Transforming physical properties into digital tokens, allowing for transparent and efficient transactions. Fractional Ownership: Lowering barriers to real estate investment by enabling fractionalized ownership, allowing investors of all sizes to participate. Advanced Management Tools: Simplifying property management through blockchain-backed systems that improve efficiency and transparency. Ease of Use: A streamlined and user-friendly experience, integrating blockchain technology for faster, more secure real estate transactions.

Website Launch – www.bpginc.io

The new website, launching on December 19, 2024, will serve as the central hub for BLAQClouds Property Group Inc.’s offerings. The integration of Real World Assets (RWA) and NFTs on the ZEUS Blockchain positions www.bpginc.io as a groundbreaking leader in the digital real estate sector. By tokenizing physical properties as NFTs, BPG Inc. enables transparent, secure, and immutable proof of ownership, revolutionizing how real estate assets are bought, sold, and managed. Leveraging the ZEUS Blockchain’s speed, scalability, and low transaction costs, property owners and investors can fractionalize high-value assets, democratizing access to real estate investments for participants of all sizes. This cutting-edge approach not only enhances liquidity in the traditionally illiquid real estate market but also provides unprecedented efficiency through smart contracts for automated property transfers, management, and revenue distribution. Combining RWAs with NFTs creates a seamless bridge between the physical and digital worlds, positioning BPG Inc. at the forefront of innovation and setting new standards for trust, accessibility, and value creation in the real estate industry.

Leadership Commentary

“BLAQClouds Property Group Inc. represents a bold step into the future of real estate,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “By combining our proprietary blockchain technologies with the latest advancements in tokenization and fractionalization, we are offering unparalleled accessibility, efficiency, and innovation in the real estate space. We are thrilled to position ourselves at the forefront of this transformation and look forward to announcing our first commercial acquisition in the coming days.”

First Projects on the Horizon

BLAQClouds Property Group has already identified its first commercial acquisition, with further details to be announced in the coming days. These initial projects will showcase the company’s blockchain-backed real estate model and demonstrate its ability to deliver groundbreaking solutions.

About Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS)

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded company developing innovative blockchain and decentralized solutions. The company leverages technology to deliver scalable platforms, empower businesses, and create long-term shareholder value.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

Legal Disclaimer:

