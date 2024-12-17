Giftify’s CardCash Partners with Susan G. Komen to Transform Unused Gift Cards into Donations for Breast Cancer Research

Innovative partnership provides new pathway to support Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining and entertainment experiences, is proud to announce a transformative partnership between CardCash.com and Susan G. Komen ® , the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and source of funding for the cure against breast cancer. The collaboration introduces an innovative donation platform that converts unused gift cards into charitable contributions, making it easier than ever for supporters to join the fight against breast cancer.

A New Way to Make an Impact

The new Komen Exchange Platform, accessible via komen.cardcash.com , enables supporters to transform unused gift cards from major retailers into meaningful donations that directly support Susan G. Komen's comprehensive approach to fighting breast cancer. With over 281,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected in the U.S. this year, this initiative provides a unique opportunity to convert everyday unused gift cards into vital support for research and patient services.

How The Program Works

The exchange process has been designed to be simple and transparent:

Supporters visit komen.cardcash.com and enter their gift card information

The platform instantly calculates the donation value

Once verified, cards are converted to donations that directly support Susan G. Komen's mission

Donors receive documentation for their charitable contribution

These contributions support Susan G. Komen's comprehensive approach to fighting breast cancer, including:

Groundbreaking research initiatives

Patient advocacy programs

Direct support services for patients and families

Community health outreach programs

Educational resources and awareness campaigns



“We are honored to partner with Susan G. Komen and provide an innovative way for people to contribute to such an important cause,” said Tom Ochoa, Head of Business Development of CardCash. “By simplifying the donation process, we hope to help Susan G. Komen reach their goal of creating a world without cancer.”

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and www.restaurant.com .

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

