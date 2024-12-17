ProStar Announces the Addition of Several Companies to its Growing List of Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 Clients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce additional Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies to its growing list of multinational clients.

The newest clients include a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest integrated oil & gas companies in the world; a Fortune 500 company that is a global leader in providing engineering and construction services; and a Fortune 1000 construction and infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas, water, and wastewater. These companies adopted ProStar’s PointMan precision mapping solution to reduce costs, streamline operations, and address worker and environmental safety concerns.

“We continue to realize an increase in adoption by a growing number of the largest firms in the world,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “ProStar adds significant operational value to these firms and is a recognized leader in providing precision underground digital mapping solutions to several industry sectors. I expect this adoption trend to accelerate throughout 2025 and to be a pivotal year for us.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.



For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Founder

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent Annual

Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 19, 2024, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca.

