Enphase Energy Begins Shipments of IQ Battery 5Ps in India

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5P, for customers in India. Enphase announced pre-orders of IQ Battery 5Ps in September 2024.

India’s power grid faces frequent challenges, with outages disrupting numerous households daily. The IQ Battery 5P delivers reliable, uninterrupted backup power to keep homes powered, even during grid outages. Starting at 5 kWh, it can scale up to 40 kWh to meet varying home energy needs. With 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for short bursts, the IQ Battery 5P enables homeowners to run even the most power-hungry appliances during outages. Built with advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, the battery offers enhanced safety and significantly less maintenance compared to the widely used lead-acid batteries in India.

“Indian homeowners value reliability and energy independence when it comes to choosing a home backup system,” said Jeethan Castelino, managing director at Nlite Energy, an installer of Enphase products in India. “Enphase’s IQ Battery 5P not only offers our customers exceptional performance but also empowers them to harness solar energy, reduce their dependence on the grid, and take control of their energy future.”

“We’re excited to partner with Enphase to bring the IQ Battery 5P to the Indian market,” said Narayanan CS, managing partner at Dragon Technologies, an installer of Enphase products in India. “Offering Indian homeowners a reliable solution that helps to tackle grid insecurity is a huge priority for us. These advanced systems will provide our customers with dependable backup power, ensuring energy resilience during outages while at the same time supporting the nation’s shift to renewable energy.”

Enphase also began shipping the IQ® System Controller™, which isolates the home from the grid during outages, allowing seamless power from Enphase’s solar and IQ Battery 5P systems. IQ® Microinverters, including the grid-forming IQ8HC™ and IQ8P™, can also be added to the system, offering robust output power and integrating smoothly with high-capacity solar panels. IQ8 Microinverters feature Enphase’s Sunlight Jump Start™, allowing the system to restart using solar energy after a prolonged outage that drains the battery.

"We are thrilled to bring the Enphase IQ Battery 5P to Indian households," said Abhishek Sharma, founder and director at Techno Power, an installer of Enphase products in India. "The battery’s reliability and scalability address a critical need for uninterrupted power during grid outages, while its seamless integration with solar energy supports our customers' drive toward sustainable living and energy independence."

“At Enphase, we are proud to deliver cutting-edge solar energy solutions that prioritize reliability, innovation, and safety,” said Sunil Thamaran, senior vice president and managing director of India at Enphase Energy. “Through our collaboration with our installer network, we’re supporting India’s homeowners with reliable solar and battery systems that ensure continuous power during disruptions and advance the country’s renewable energy future.”

To learn more about Enphase’s IQ Battery 5Ps, visit the Enphase website for India.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy’s products in India. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

