Responding to That Last Minute Gift Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the weeks of planning and shopping, we are all exposed to that last-minute gift emergency. Maybe it’s an unexpected Christmas guest, or a neighbor who drops by to give you a present, or you find on Christmas morning that you seem a little light on dear Aunt Bessie… Don’t panic. You can give anyone a wonderful last-minute gift: BrainHQ from Posit Science.

It's a downloadable app that works across smart phones, tablets, and computers. You can deliver it virtually any time of night or day from the brainhq.com website, and it gives the recipient a year of access to the most accredited brain fitness program in the world.

BrainHQ is perfect for anyone who cares about their performance or their brain health. Backed by hundreds of published studies, BrainHQ has been shown to have many benefits, including better cognitive function (attention, speed, memory, reasoning, decision-making) in standard measures of quality of life (maintaining independent living, general health, health-related quality of life, mood, confidence), and in real world activities (gait, balance, driving safety, work, hearing, seeing).

BrainHQ is for people of varying ages and abilities — from grandparents to top athletes; from folks with brain fog to peak performers in special forces; from those grappling with various health conditions to eggheads working at think tanks. It’s even being tested for those who are planning to go back to the Moon or on to Mars. Not bad for a thoughtful and convenient last-minute gift!

BrainHQ is offered by leading health and Medicare Advantage plans, by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com and can find last-minute gift options at https://www.brainhq.com/gifts.





Contact: media@brainhq.com

