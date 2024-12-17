Inspired Entertainment Partners with Aristocrat Interactive™ to Launch Revolutionary Online V-Lottery Gaming Suite for the Virginia Lottery

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with global aggregation leader Aristocrat Interactive to provide the Virginia Lottery with a comprehensive suite of Inspired V-Lottery scheduled Virtual Sports games, set to transform the iLottery gaming landscape. The supply shall be made via NeoPollard Interactive LLC, jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and Aristocrat Interactive.

With this partnership, the Virginia Lottery will become the first lottery in the United States to offer Inspired's online V-Lottery content, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of lottery gaming. The initial game offerings will include exciting options in virtual football, virtual basketball, and virtual horse racing, with plans for future expansion to encompass a broader range of Virtual Sports, ensuring an engaging experience for lottery players.

The V-Lottery games will be available online, allowing Virginia residents to access and enjoy these innovative gaming experiences through the Virginia Lottery website and mobile app. The target launch date for this new offer is set for mid-2025, continuing to position the Virginia Lottery at the forefront of iLottery innovation.

“We are honored to partner with Aristocrat Interactive and NeoPollard Interactive, to bring this unprecedented gaming experience to the Virginia Lottery,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This collaboration showcases players’ growing appetite for engaging online lottery experiences and will provide additional funds for good causes.”

As Inspired continues to broaden its presence in the lottery sector, this partnership represents a significant advancement in enhancing the user experience within the online lottery landscape.

“As a new online content provider, Inspired is contributing to the expansion of our iLottery games portfolio,” said Scott Kenyon, Deputy Executive Director of Marketing at the Virginia Lottery. “The Virginia Lottery will become the first lottery in the United States to offer online Virtual Sports, supporting our strategy of attracting new players and providing fresh, exciting gameplay experiences.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

