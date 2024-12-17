Mobile-health Network Solutions Launches ManaSocial, New Digital Healthcare Engagement Platform Expected to Accelerate Growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MNDR” or “the Company”), a global leader in telemedicine and digital health innovation, today announced the official launch of ManaSocial, a healthcare engagement platform designed to enable users, healthcare professionals, and organizations to connect, share knowledge, and provide mutual support on health-related topics.

The platform is expected to elevate MNDR’s position in the rapidly growing digital health market and create robust opportunities for revenue growth, market expansion, and sustained shareholder value.

Strategic Highlights for Investors

The unveiling of ManaSocial is a cornerstone of MNDR’s growth strategy, tapping into the digital health sector’s immense potential and expanding the company’s competitive edge.

1. Scalable Revenue Potential

ManaSocial introduces multiple monetization avenues intended to boost MNDR’s revenue streams:

Subscription and Advertising Revenue:

o ManaSocial offers premium subscription-based features for users and healthcare providers, complemented by advertising opportunities for wellness brands, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare organizations.

Monetizable B2B Tools:

o Clinics, healthcare organizations, and brands can use ManaSocial to build their digital presence, engage communities, and launch targeted campaigns, unlocking scalable B2B revenue streams.

2. Expanding Total Addressable Market (TAM)

The global digital health market is projected to surpass $500 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 27%. ManaSocial positions MNDR to capture a significant share of this market by catering to both consumer and enterprise audiences, bridging gaps in telemedicine and healthcare engagement.

3. Driving User Engagement and Retention

ManaSocial’s innovative ‘Medutainment’ features combine medical education and entertainment through interactive quizzes, polls, and challenges. These tools drive higher engagement and retention rates, ensuring users remain active on the platform while increasing opportunities for upselling premium services.

4. Global Growth Opportunities

ManaSocial connects users to region-specific resources by delivering localized healthcare content while facilitating cross-border collaboration with a global audience. This dual approach enhances MNDR’s ability to penetrate underserved markets and scale operations internationally.

5. Strengthening Competitive Edge

ManaSocial sets itself apart from traditional telemedicine platforms by combining the following:

Verified expertise through a robust healthcare professional vetting process.

Community-driven support that fosters trust and collaboration.

A holistic approach that integrates mental, physical, and social wellness. This unique offering strengthens MNDR’s market position, making it a compelling choice for users and enterprise clients.

6. Building a Holistic Healthcare Ecosystem

ManaSocial enhances MNDR’s telemedicine platform by creating an integrated ecosystem where users can:

Access telehealth services.

Participate in community-driven healthcare discussions.

Address their overall wellness needs through shared resources and support.

ManaSocial’s Role in MNDR’s Long-Term Growth

The launch of ManaSocial aligns with MNDR’s commitment to innovation and market leadership in the MedTech space. MNDR is positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital healthcare solutions by introducing a platform that combines cutting-edge technology with community engagement.

“ManaSocial is not just a platform; it’s a strategic accelerator for MNDR’s growth,” said Dr. Rachel Teoh, co-founder of MNDR. “Through the platform’s Communities of Care feature, we are expanding our reach, unlocking new revenue streams, and meeting the evolving needs of healthcare consumers. This launch strengthens MNDR’s ability to deliver value to patients, providers, and shareholders.”

With ManaSocial, MNDR addresses critical gaps in the healthcare system, including:

The need for trusted, accessible, and localized health resources.

The demand for platforms that prioritize both engagement and education.

Opportunities for healthcare organizations to directly connect with their target audiences.

Why Investors Should Consider MNDR

1. High-Growth Industry

The digital health industry is at the forefront of global healthcare transformation, driven by technological advancements, rising healthcare costs, and a shift toward patient-centric care. MNDR’s innovative solutions, including ManaSocial, position the company to capitalize on these trends.

2. Proven Monetization Strategy

ManaSocial integrates multiple revenue-generating features, including:

Subscription tiers for premium user access.

Advertising slots for healthcare and wellness brands.

B2B partnerships with clinics and organizations.

This diversified approach ensures consistent revenue growth and resilience against market fluctuations.

3. Differentiated Market Position

Unlike competitors focused solely on telemedicine, MNDR offers an all-encompassing digital health ecosystem. ManaSocial’s community-driven model and its focus on holistic wellness make MNDR a standout player in the MedTech sector.

4. International Expansion Potential

With ManaSocial’s ability to deliver localized and globally relevant content, MNDR is well-positioned to expand into emerging markets, further increasing its total addressable market and revenue potential.

5. Commitment to Innovation

MNDR’s track record of delivering cutting-edge telemedicine solutions highlights its ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly changing industry. ManaSocial is the latest example of MNDR’s dedication to staying ahead of market trends.

Investor Impact and Future Outlook

ManaSocial is projected to significantly contribute to MNDR’s top-line growth by enhancing user acquisition, engagement, and retention. The platform’s focus on monetization and scalability enhances the Company’s prospects for long-term profitability while reinforcing MNDR’s reputation as a leader in MedTech innovation.

“Investors looking for exposure to high-growth opportunities in digital health should view MNDR as a top choice,” said Dr. Teoh. “ManaSocial not only differentiates us from competitors but also enhances our ability to deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders.”

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit our website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

