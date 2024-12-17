Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CST Coal Canada Ltd. for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 17, 2024 – The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to CST Coal Canada Ltd. (CST) for contravening its approval under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an AER investigation, it was determined that on December 29, 2022, CST contravened section 4.2.4 of its EPEA approval by releasing mine wastewater into the Smoky River. The AER also determined that CST did not immediately report the contravention as required by section 2.1.1 of its approval. Consequently, CST is assessed a $22 000 administrative penalty.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the rules.





For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.





