Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,508 in the last 365 days.

Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CST Coal Canada Ltd. for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 17, 2024 – The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to CST Coal Canada Ltd. (CST) for contravening its approval under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an AER investigation, it was determined that on December 29, 2022, CST contravened section 4.2.4 of its EPEA approval by releasing mine wastewater into the Smoky River. The AER also determined that CST did not immediately report the contravention as required by section 2.1.1 of its approval. Consequently, CST is assessed a $22 000 administrative penalty.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the rules. 


For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.


About the Alberta Energy Regulator 
The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca


AER Media
Alberta Energy Regulator
1-855-474-6356
media@aer.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CST Coal Canada Ltd. for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more