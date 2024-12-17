FLUENT Becomes First-to-Market Dispensary in Florida to Offer Freedom Town Holdings’ New Flower Window Bags

First-Ever “Peekaboo” Feature Promotes Product Transparency, Allowing Florida Patients to Preview Flower During Point of Sale

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is the first dispensary in Florida to offer Freedom Town Holdings’ new flower window bags, a significant advancement in both product presentation and regulatory compliance. The design of the new flower bags, which maintain the required child-resistant closures and detailed labeling, allows patients to visually inspect their purchase before leaving the dispensary, fostering trust and transparency in a previously opaque process.

“Cannabis is deeply personal—it’s a bridge between grower and patient, a reflection of care and craftsmanship,” said Manuel Gil, Co-Founder of Freedom Town Holdings. “With our 'peekaboo' packaging, we wanted to create a moment of connection, where the flower’s beauty speaks directly to the patient. It’s about honoring the legacy of those who cultivated with pride and transparency while building trust and appreciation for the journey each flower represents. This is more than packaging; it’s a tribute to the culture and community we’re proud to be a part of.”

For patients, this new packaging offers a significant improvement to the dispensary experience. The "peekaboo" window offers a clear, unobstructed view of the cannabis flower inside, allowing patients to view color, texture, and overall quality at the time of purchase. The packaging is designed to be both functional and visually appealing, reflecting the high standards of quality and craftsmanship that FLUENT upholds, signifying a notable milestone across Florida’s expansive medical marijuana industry.

Unlike traditional glass jars, these bags are made from high-quality mylar, a lightweight, recyclable material that significantly reduces the environmental impact of cannabis packaging. The use of Mylar minimizes waste throughout the entire process, from production to transportation, aligning with FLUENT's commitment to environmentally responsible practices. Beyond sustainability, the mylar material offers superior product protection with its ability to block light and moisture, ensuring the flower remains fresh and potent for longer, simultaneously maintaining its quality and preserving its therapeutic properties.

“This new packaging is a direct response to patient feedback, exemplifying FLUENT's continuous dedication to pushing the boundaries of Florida’s medical marijuana industry, and setting a new standard for transparency,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “Our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement is at the center of everything we do, and we look forward to exploring additional ways to enhance the patient experience in the new year.”

For more information on product releases and availability, visit the FLUENT website and follow FLUENT on Instagram at @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the brand’s latest innovations and offerings.

Media Assets

Flower Window Imagery

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors.getfluent.com

Media Contact:

Trailblaze

FLUENT@Trailblaze.co

