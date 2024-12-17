The Coretec Group Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Acquisition of a Controlling Stake in KIB Plug Energy Co., Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- The Coretec Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTG) (“Coretec” or the “Company”) today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Coretec’s acquisition of a controlling stake in KIB Plug Energy Co., Ltd. (“KIB Plug Energy”), a prominent KOSPI-listed enterprise in South Korea, as part of a broader initiative to solidify its status as a global powerhouse in energy and technology.

KIB Plug Energy operates across 53 countries, offering design, engineering and manufacturing services, as well as maintenance solutions for chemical and petroleum production plants. Over the past five years, the company has maintained annual revenues exceeding US$70million, underscoring its financial stability and growth trajectory.

“This acquisition marks a transformative moment in our journey,” Dr. Kim, co-chairman of Coretec, stated in the press release. “We are redefining the energy landscape through groundbreaking innovations and a relentless commitment to sustainable solutions.”

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc., headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has traditionally specialized in the development of engineered silicon for advanced applications. Through its proprietary Endurion program, Coretec developed patented material science innovations in silicon based anodes for lithium-ion batteries designed to charge faster and last longer.

In August 2024, Coretec acquired Core Optics, a leading maker of testing and calibration equipment for Compact Camera Modules (CCM) used in automotive, mobile, and other technologies. This strategic move strengthens Coretec’s position in the fast-growing global automotive camera market, projected to rise from $8.81 billion in 2023 to $18.18 billion by 2030, highlighting its focus on innovation and high-growth sectors.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 60+ brands within IBN, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

