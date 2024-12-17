Aeroflow Breastpumps Awarded Contract to Provide Breast Pumps to Medicaid Members in Montana

Aeroflow Breastpumps won the state RFP in Montana to provide mothers under Medicaid with electric breast pumps and other maternal health supplies

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Breastpumps , a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced today it has been selected by the State of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services as a contractor to provide double electric breast pumps and related supplies for eligible Montana Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids (HMK)/Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) members. Aeroflow Health will be the contracted provider until September 30, 2025.

Aeroflow Breastpumps was awarded the contract following a competitive selection process, signifying the company’s ability to meet the state's challenges in providing health care services and supplies to residents due to its rural setting. Utilizing its proprietary technology management system, Aeroflow Breastpumps will be able to seamlessly deliver breast pumps and other breastfeeding resources to mothers under Montana Medicaid. Aeroflow will also continue to collaborate with the Montana state department to establish policy that is both economical to the state and supports HRSA-Supported Women’s Preventive Service Guidelines.

“We’re very grateful to continue serving the residents of Montana and look forward to expanding our services throughout the state to include breast pumps through this RFP contract award,” said Casey Hite , CEO of Aeroflow Health. “Aeroflow is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of product and service quality, and believes the technology platform we’ve developed will allow us to improve access to necessary health supplies for mothers and their families, no matter how remote in Montana they may be.”

Aeroflow Breastpumps specializes in helping pregnant and nursing mothers, from pregnancy support items and compression socks to breast pumps, c-section bandages and more. Aeroflow Breastpumps offers a large selection of medical devices and services to provide comfort and support to mothers at every stage of motherhood. Expecting and new mothers in Montana who use Medicaid can connect to receive breast pumps by visiting www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com .

About Aeroflow Health:

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

