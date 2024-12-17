Verizon Collaborates with NVIDIA to Power AI Workloads on 5G Private Networks with Mobile Edge Compute

Verizon's reliable, secure private 5G network and Private Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) with NVIDIA AI combine to deliver powerful, real-time AI services at the edge, empowering customers through innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a new solution developed with NVIDIA that enables a wide range of AI applications to run over Verizon’s reliable 5G private network with private Mobile Edge Compute (MEC), demonstrating the transformative power of this innovation to enterprises. Verizon’s 5G Private Network with Enterprise AI solution brings together Verizon’s secure, reliable, low-latency 5G private network and private MEC with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and NVIDIA NIM microservices to deliver powerful, real-time AI services on premises for enterprise customers. Verizon engineers will begin demonstrations of this solution in early 2025.

“Generative AI, with its predictive capabilities, is poised to be a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon. “We're leveraging our network's unique strengths including private networks and Verizon’s global industry leadership in private MEC, combined with NVIDIA’s AI compute capabilities to enable real-time AI applications that require security, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth. Our ongoing investment in our network infrastructure means we're uniquely positioned to deliver these powerful AI services at scale, driving the digital transformation and fueling the future growth of businesses worldwide.”

“Enterprises everywhere are racing to integrate AI solutions that bring new value to their employees, partners and customers, and can also help them operate with extreme efficiency,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at NVIDIA. “Verizon’s integration of NVIDIA’s full stack AI platform into its new solution for running AI workloads on private 5G networks is a big step forward in helping enterprises of all sizes reach their business objectives faster with AI.”

The new AI powered private 5G platform stack is a Verizon and NVIDIA developed infrastructure designed to be plug & play, helping third-party developers to innovate with speed, while also accommodating future evolutions in AI computing and a variety of AI and connectivity applications. It can support multi-tenancy for multiple use cases or customers, is modular to be able to scale as needed for a bespoke solution for various applications, and can provide these services remotely via portable private network solutions or on a customer’s premise with a permanent private network on site. The stack is being built to handle compute intensive apps including Generative AI Large Language Models and Vision Language Models, Video streaming, broadcast management, Computer Vision (CV), Augmented/Virtual/Extended Reality (AR/VR/XR), Autonomous Mobile Robot/ Automated Guided Vehicle (AMR/AGV), and IoT.

Key benefits of the Verizon 5G Private Network with Enterprise AI solution include:

Ultra-Low Latency : Verizon's Private 5G Network provides the ultra-low latency required for real-time AI processing at the edge, critical for applications like robotics, and augmented reality.

: Verizon's Private 5G Network provides the ultra-low latency required for real-time AI processing at the edge, critical for applications like robotics, and augmented reality. High Bandwidth and Reliability : The dedicated bandwidth and enhanced reliability of a private 5G network ensure optimal performance for data-intensive AI workloads.

: The dedicated bandwidth and enhanced reliability of a private 5G network ensure optimal performance for data-intensive AI workloads. Enhanced Security and Control : Private 5G networks offer improved security and control over data and applications, essential for businesses with sensitive AI workloads.

: Private 5G networks offer improved security and control over data and applications, essential for businesses with sensitive AI workloads. Scalability and Flexibility : The solution can be tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries and use cases, providing scalability and flexibility for future growth.

: The solution can be tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries and use cases, providing scalability and flexibility for future growth. AI Processing at the Edge: Verizon private network customers can run their AI application workloads and services at the premise edge with Mobile Edge Compute to prevent compute intensive applications from traversing the internet, leading to quick decision making with local processing and inferencing.



A PwC Global Artificial Intelligence Study reported that 75% of business executives considered AI a business advantage and were either already using it or planning to do so. A McKinsey Global Survey on AI indicated that 50% of companies had adopted AI in at least one business function, with 71% planning to expand AI use in the near future. These insights underscore the importance of mobile networks being able to support AI workloads in the future. It is estimated that 5G will power $12 trillion in global economic output by 2035,with AI-enabled devices playing a key role in transforming industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. The need for networks to manage AI workloads has never been greater.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of the curve is essential for businesses to thrive. That's where Verizon comes in. We don't just offer connectivity; we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to anticipate and adapt to change. It's why major industries across the board choose Verizon,” said Kalapala.

Verizon was the first to launch Mobile Edge Compute and continues its global leadership in edge computing capabilities. Verizon’s collaboration with NVIDIA to power AI workloads on private 5G networks represents a significant advancement in enterprise AI capabilities. This solution, which the innovation partners expect will be available for demonstrations in February, will enable businesses to deploy powerful AI applications at the edge, driving innovation and efficiency across various sectors.

