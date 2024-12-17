DoseSpot Improves Pricing Visibility for Dental Patients with Automated Insurance Eligibility and Benefits Software for Dental Practices

Already popular among medical practices, DoseSpot expands into dental field - software helps dental practices instantly and automatically verify patients' insurance plan eligibility and benefit details

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoseSpot , which delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, announced today that it has expanded into the dental field with a new software for verifying dental patients' insurance plans eligibility and benefit details. pVerify for Dental, available beginning today, integrates easily with dentists' existing patient management systems, leveraging APIs to 1,500+ payers to instantly access custom eligibility and benefit details for each patient. This allows dental professionals to discuss options with patients in the moment and give patients full visibility into what their benefits will cover, so they can make informed decisions about treatments without delay.

pVerify for Dental:

Provides customized eligibility results for each patient, rather than generic plan benefits.

Provides the largest payer reach in the industry.

Supports dental eligibility responses from both medical and dedicated dental payers, since some dental procedures such as oral surgeries may be covered by medical insurance.

Delivers succinct and direct results, allowing providers to quickly determine if a treatment is covered or not. In contrast, other insurance eligibility software generates extensive documents listing all benefits and exclusions, forcing providers to sift through dozens or even hundreds of pages to find the needed information.

"Patients crave pricing visibility, and pVerify for Dental provides that," said Julian Herbert, Chief Product Officer at DoseSpot. "We have the most payer APIs and the unique ability to return customized datasets. We've seen this approach pay dividends in medical practices, and now we're bringing it to dental practices."

To learn more about pVerify for Dental, visit https://www.pverify.com/dental/.

About DoseSpot

DoseSpot delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, improving price transparency and outcomes for patients and reducing clinician and staff burnout. The company's comprehensive solutions strengthen connections among patients, prescribers, payers, pharmacies and health technology vendors - whether it's getting prescriptions into the hands of patients at a price they can afford or providing visibility into a patient's benefit plan. Hundreds of thousands of providers, health plans, pharmacies and health technology partners rely on DoseSpot and its subsidiary pVerify to facilitate hundreds of millions of healthcare transactions each year. Visit http://dosespot.com and https://www.pverify.com .

DoseSpot software verifies dental patients' insurance plans eligibility and benefit details

