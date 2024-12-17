Intelligent Product Solutions Partners with The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) Initiative to Advance Digitally-Enabled Hospital-at-Home Care

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), an award-winning product design firm, today announced its partnership in the Advancing a Sustainable Hospital-at-Home Ecosystem at Scale (HaH) project, to improve at-home digitally-enabled home care. The HaH project is co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with UMass Chan Medical School’s Program in Digital Medicine as the project’s Impact Partner.

“As an inaugural member of this project, IPS brings its medtech product design expertise to this pivotal moment shaping the future of healthcare and harnessing the power of digital innovation to create a connected, healthier world for all,” said Abby Sugg, Associate Program Director, DiMe.

“We are thrilled to participate in this collaborative community to work towards impactful advancements in connected health, and to improve in-home patient care,” said Brad Carlson, Vice President of Technology and Business Development, IPS. “The potential safety, health and economic benefits from in-home care are significant.”

Sugg explains that connected health offers the potential to maintain health where it exists and transform today’s sick care system into a healthcare system centered around the patient. Up until now, the lack of interoperable health-at-home devices has inhibited health technology integration into the home for use in wellness, prevention, managing chronic conditions, and clinical trials.

The more than 20 partners participating in the project will work to define the elements and functionality of the hospital-at-home tech stack to rapidly scale the model's broad availability, and the adoption of the technology products and solutions that support it.

Surveys indicate that two-thirds of individuals between 60 and 79 years old prefer to stay in their homes as they age, and only 35% say that technology has helped them change their current health routine.

Data shows that hospitals offering inpatient-level care at home have experienced reduced costs, improved health outcomes, and enhanced patient experiences. Digital technologies are positioned to maximize the effectiveness and accessibility of this approach. In addition, a hospital-at-home model presents a significant opportunity to innovate and contribute to a more efficient, patient-centered healthcare landscape.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

IPS is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. A division of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with an expertise in MedTech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit https://intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com . Visit IPS on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligent-product-solutions/

