Meritage Homes Gives $3.3 Million In 2024 To Support Communities Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., continues to live up to its brand promise of a Life.Built.Better.® in 2024 by contributing $3.3 million and sponsoring numerous community volunteer events throughout its geographic footprint. During the year, the homebuilder donated $1.5 million mainly through Meritage Cares, its philanthropic foundation, as well as additional in-kind donations to help combat food insecurity, support tree planting efforts, fund education and career development initiatives, assist military veterans and their families, and improve affordable housing supply. The Company also contributed nearly $1.8 million to fund K-12 education opportunities in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

Further, the Meritage Cares Assistance Fund, an employer-sponsored relief fund established this year, aided employees impacted by natural disasters and other financial hardships.

“One of our core values is ‘Start with Heart,’ and it’s ingrained in everything we do as a company. We’re proud to continue our long record of contributing to organizations and causes that are working to build stronger communities,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “These contributions would not be possible without the dedication of all Meritage employees who serve an invaluable role in helping support these initiatives each year.”

Meritage’s 2024 philanthropic efforts include:

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 190,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

