TBI Special Agents Investigating Madison County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate a shooting involving a deputy from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10:30 p.m., on Monday, December 16th, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Fern Drive in Jackson involving a man who was armed and acting violently.

Preliminary information indicates that upon arrival, deputies heard a gunshot, and then encountered Robert Harrison (DOB: 7/29/44) who was armed. Harrison refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon. During the encounter, for reasons still under investigation, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Harrison. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.