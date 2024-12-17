Huey Magoo’s Unveils 'Mac-nificent' New Mac & Cheese for a Limited Time

Huey Magoo's New Mac & Cheese Catering Side Dish

America’s Greatest Tasting, Fast-Casual Chicken Tenders Brand Takes Their Catering Menu to the Next Level With Bold New Side Dish

At Huey Magoo’s, we’re always looking to innovate and improve our menu, gearing it towards what we believe our guests will enjoy the most.” — Mike Sutter, COO at Huey Magoo’s

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huey Magoo’s – The Filet Mignon of Chicken– is excited to announce the launch of the Mac & Cheese Family Side as the newest limited-time catering menu item. Just in time for the holidays, guests can now level up their party catering with Huey Magoo’s new decadent dish. Made with perfectly cooked cavatappi pasta in a rich artisan blend of white cheddar, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, Huey Magoo’s new Mac & Cheese is the perfect pairing for The Filet Mignon of ChickenWith an artisan blend of three cheeses, Huey Magoo’s new Mac & Cheese offers guests a delectable, creamy side that is the perfect serving of comfort in the winter months ahead. As a Family Side, one order of Huey Magoo’s Mac & Cheese serves approximately 16 people and is the perfect addition to holiday gatherings, offering a delicious and crowd-pleasing option for festive celebrations.Huey Magoo’s provides guests with an innovative and comprehensive menu suited for all their catering cravings, from Party Packs with items such as Tenders, Buffalo Wraps, Cookies, Texas Toast and fresh-made Salads to Lunch Boxes with a choice of Tenders, a Magoo’s Sandwich or a Wrap. The inclusion of the new Mac & Cheese Family Side sets Huey Magoo’s apart from competitors, offering an unparalleled fast-casual culinary experience.“At Huey Magoo’s, we’re always looking to innovate and improve our menu, gearing it towards what we believe our guests will enjoy the most,” said Mike Sutter, Chief Operations Officer at Huey Magoo’s. “This is the first time ever that we’ve offered Mac & Cheese on our menu, and for a limited time, guests can indulge in this delicious, exclusive new item.”Huey Magoo’s offers dine-in, take out, catering, online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. Huey Magoo’s offers guests a comprehensive menu including items such as signature grilled, hand-breaded or sauced premium chicken Tenders, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made with all natural ingredients.For more information on Huey Magoo’s and all the locations, visit HueyMagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, visit HueyMagoos.com and click on “Franchising.” For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com. Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.About Huey Magoo’sHuey Magoo’s is a fast casual concept founded in 2004 in Central Florida by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. In 2014, longtime leader in the chicken restaurant industry Andy Howard, along with his partner Mike Sutter and a group of silent investors acquired Huey Magoo’s. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, “Best Chicken Fingers in Florida”, “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, among others, Huey Magoo's is rapidly expanding and franchising across the country with multiple locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, West Virginia, Kentucky and Las Vegas and coming soon to Texas, Arizona, Virginia and more. Using only real tenders made from the tenderloin, the best 3% of the chicken, in all their fresh and delicious tender meals, salads sandwiches and wraps, Huey Magoo’s proudly claims the position as “The Filet Mignon of Chicken.” Every tender is always made all natural with no preservatives and is handcrafted with a mission to serve great tasting chicken tenders and spread happiness. Whether it’s the ambiance, food quality or high level of service, Huey Magoo’s is elevating the fast-casual dining experience for each guest that walks through its doors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.