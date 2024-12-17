DHS Strengthens H-1B Program, Allowing U.S. Employers to More Quickly Fill Critical Jobs

Rule will provide greater benefits and flexibilities for U.S. employers and specialty occupation workers, helping to meet U.S. labor needs

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a final rule that will significantly enhance U.S. companies’ ability to fill job vacancies in critical fields, strengthening our economy. The new rule modernizes the H-1B program by streamlining the approvals process, increasing its flexibility to better allow employers to retain talented workers, and improving the integrity and oversight of the program. The rule builds on previous efforts by the Administration to ensure the labor needs of American businesses are met, while reducing undue burdens on employers and adhering to all U.S. worker protections under the law.

“American businesses rely on the H-1B visa program for the recruitment of highly-skilled talent, benefitting communities across the country,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “These improvements to the program provide employers with greater flexibility to hire global talent, boost our economic competitiveness, and allow highly skilled workers to continue to advance American innovation.”

“The H-1B program was created by Congress in 1990, and there’s no question it needed to be modernized to support our nation’s growing economy,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “The changes made in today’s final rule will ensure that U.S. employers can hire the highly skilled workers they need to grow and innovate while enhancing the integrity of the program.”

H-1B nonimmigrant visa program allows U.S. employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, defined by statute as occupations that require highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s or higher degree in the specific specialty, or its equivalent. The final rule aims to provide greater flexibilities for employers and workers by modernizing the definition and criteria for specialty occupation positions as well as for nonprofit and governmental research organizations that are exempt from the annual statutory limit on H-1B visas. These changes will help U.S. employers hire the employees they need to meet their business needs and remain competitive in the global marketplace. The rule also extends certain flexibilities for students on an F-1 visa seeking to change their status to H-1B to avoid disruptions in lawful status and employment authorization for those F-1 students. To improve program efficiency, the final rule will allow USCIS to more quickly process applications for most individuals who had previously been approved for an H1B visa. It will also allow H1B beneficiaries with a controlling interest in the petitioning organization to be eligible for H-1B status subject to reasonable conditions.

Finally, the rule strengthens program integrity by codifying USCIS’ authority to conduct inspections and impose penalties for failure to comply; requiring that the employer must establish that it has a bona fide position in a specialty occupation available for the worker as of the requested start date; clarifies that the Labor Condition Application must support and properly correspond with the H-1B petition; and requires that the petitioner have a legal presence and be subject to legal processes in court in the United States.

In order to implement this rule, a new edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker will be required for all petitions beginning Jan. 17, 2025, which is the rule’s effective date. Because there cannot be a grace period for accepting prior form editions, USCIS will soon publish a preview version of the new Form I-129 edition on uscis.gov.

Today’s rule builds on a previous final rule, announced in January 2024, which has already dramatically improved the H-1B registration and selection process.