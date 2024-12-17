A Stronger Workforce for North Carolina: Governor Cooper Celebrates Finish Line Grant Program, Investments in Community Colleges and Workforce Training

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper celebrated the progress made during his time in office building and strengthening North Carolina’s workforce. The Governor spoke at Durham Technical Community College and was joined by Durham Tech Community College President J.B. Buxton, Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board Executive Director Wendy Walker-Fox and Durham Tech student and Finish Line Grant recipient Laura Harris.

This is the fourth in a series of events highlighting the Governor's major accomplishments and progress made for North Carolina during his time in office. Previous events have emphasized the Governor’s accomplishments on health care, public education, the clean energy economy and the economy overall.

“North Carolina’s community colleges are our not-so-secret weapon when it comes to building a strong workforce and economy,” said Governor Cooper. “We’re working to make higher education more accessible so students can get the skills they need to succeed to take on the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

“The Finish Line grant has benefited our students and community by ensuring students facing financial barriers to completing their education have a resource available so they can enter the workforce or continue to a four-year institution without interruption to their studies,” said Durham Technical Community College President J.B. Buxton. “This removes a tremendous amount of stress when life's unexpected challenges arise.”

“With workforce development being a central focus The Executive Director’s Council of the NC Association of Workforce Development Boards is proud to have partnered on the Finish Line Grant initiative, which was not only integral in ensuring more people received the training that they needed, but also highlighted the existing strong collaboration between workforce development boards and community colleges,” said Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board Executive Director Wendy Walker-Fox. “I was happy to represent the 20 workforce development boards across the state today and share how much we appreciate Gov. Cooper for his innovative thinking and leadership that made the availability of Finish Line Grant awards possible.”

“At Durham Tech Community College, the Finish Line Grant was more than just financial support for me,” said Durham Technical Community College student and Finish Line Grant recipient Laura Harris. “It was a crucial resource that allowed me to overcome unexpected challenges and continue without delay on my academic path to success.”

During the event, the Governor thanked community college leaders and staff, workforce development boards and other education and economic development partners for their work to help build a stronger workforce.

After Governor Cooper took office, he set out a mission statement to build a North Carolina where people were better educated, healthier, and had more money in their pockets to live lives of purpose and abundance. Throughout his two terms, Governor Cooper has made investing in community colleges a priority to help achieve these goals.

HELPED COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS STAY ON TRACK TO COMPLETE THEIR DEGREE

Governor Cooper focused on ensuring more people could finish their training and get a good-paying job to support themselves and their families. Many students cite challenges other than academic reasons for not finishing school. The Governor launched the Finish Line Grants program in 2018 to help community college students who face unforeseen financial emergencies complete their training.

Over the past six years, more than 16,000 Finish Line Grants totaling $7.5 million were distributed to help thousands of community college students complete their training and prepare to enter the workforce. The Finish Line Grants program has been so successful that eventually, the legislature made it a continuing part of the state budget.

A car repair shouldn’t determine your future. Finish Line Grants help students pay for course materials, housing, medical needs, dependent care or other financial emergencies that students may face through no fault of their own.

MADE HIGHER EDUCATION ACCESSIBLE FOR ALL THROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Governor Cooper launched the Longleaf Commitment program, a $25.5 million investment to guarantee that 2021 graduating high school seniors from low- and middle-income families received at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and most fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges. In November 2021, the Governor signed the bipartisan state budget into law which expanded the Longleaf Commitment Program to include 2022 high school graduates.

To date, more than 27,400 students have received a Longleaf Commitment Grant totaling over $25.5 million. 77% of the grants have gone to students with family incomes less than $60,000.

TRAINED STUDENTS TO TAKE ON THE JOBS OF TODAY AND TOMORROW

The Governor directed $20 million in federal funding to create Workforce Resilience Grants for eligible community college students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs within ten workforce pathways leading to a state or industry recognized credential, including in advanced manufacturing, automotive, IT, construction and education. To date, more than 22,500 students across the state have received Workforce Resilience Grants.

Governor Cooper announced a $23.7 million investment to create STEPs4GROWTH, a clean energy workforce training program at NC A&T that will start in high school and continue through college.

Governor Cooper announced that North Carolina was selected as a partner in the EVeryone Charging Forward program, receiving $1.6 million in EV career pathway funding.

NAMED CNBC’S TOP STATE FOR BUSINESS TWO YEARS IN A ROW

Under Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina has grown its economy at record-breaking levels and brought home good-paying jobs in everything from advanced manufacturing to clean energy.

In 2022 and 2023, North Carolina was named America’s Top State for Business by CNBC. North Carolina finished 2nd in 2024 and has ranked in the top three for the last five years. In 2023, North Carolina ranked #1 in workforce.

ADDED MORE THAN 640,000 GOOD-PAYING JOBS IN BIG CITIES AND SMALL TOWNS ACROSS THE STATE

Since Governor Cooper took office in 2017, North Carolina has added more than 640,000 good-paying jobs and billions of dollars in investments across the state. North Carolina continues to recruit good-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and technology industries already thriving in the rural and urban parts of the state, thanks to the state’s strong workforce.

Major jobs announcements during this period include:

· Toyota – 5,100 jobs and $13.9 billion in investment

Apple – 3,000 jobs and $1 billion in investment

FUJIFILM Diosynth – 1,405 jobs and $3.2 billion in investment

Novo Nordisk – 1,000 jobs and $4.1 billion in investment

Eli Lilly – 1,051 jobs and $1.4 billion in investment

Wolfspeed – 1,802 jobs and $5 billion in investment

Boom Supersonic – 1,750 jobs and $500 million in investment

Natron Energy – 1,062 jobs and $1.39 billion in investment

Boviet Solar – 908 jobs and $294 million in investment

View the Governor’s remarks as prepared here.