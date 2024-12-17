Ankeny High School program showcase success in computer science education As more careers and industries seek a workforce skilled in computer science and technology, Iowa schools are rising to meet that demand by providing high-quality computer science

As more careers and industries seek a workforce skilled in computer science and technology, Iowa schools are rising to meet that demand by providing high-quality computer science education to all students.

Since Senate File 274 was signed into law in 2017, offering high-quality computer science instruction in elementary, middle and high schools has been a priority for Iowa. Gov. Reynolds bolstered that commitment in 2020 by signing similar legislation requiring that schools provide computer science instruction.

This month, Iowa Department of Education staff saw firsthand the strides that one Iowa school has made in this space and the impressive opportunities it affords to students to learn, grow and develop their technological skills.

The computer science curriculum at Ankeny High School offers courses in three different pathways for students to develop practical skills and the background necessary to thrive in a tech-driven world. Those pathways include cybersecurity, web design and traditional coding and programming. The latter culminates in Advanced Placement computer science courses that provide students with opportunities to earn college credit.

Efforts by programs such as those at Ankeny High School have led to Iowa being ranked by CODE.org Advocacy Coalition, the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) and Expanding Computing Education Pathways (ECEP) as one of the top 10 states in the nation for computer science education in back-to-back years. Eighty-four percent of Iowa high schools offer foundational computer science courses, which is nearly 25 percentage points higher than the national average.

Engaging Ankeny students in this field starts at the elementary and middle school levels, with elementary students gaining early exposure, followed by nine-week explorer classes in middle school. At the high school level, Ankeny High School offers nearly 15 computer science electives and a robotics team that competes against other schools in Iowa and nationally.

"Over the years, we've seen continued growth, not only just in students that are interested in computer science but also in the diversity of students that are coming in and opting into computer science for an elective," said Jennifer Poole, Ankeny High School computer science teacher. "I think students are excited hearing about more of the possibilities that are out there for them in computer science, and they're taking courses that align with those postsecondary goals."

One area where Ankeny High School and Poole have bucked longstanding trends is attracting and retaining female students in its computer science and robotics program, with females accounting for 50 percent of the team.

"We're very proud of the work that we've done there, and that's been through an organic, if you build it, they will come, kind of approach," Poole said. "We got the program going, and we got a few girls to come in. Once they get in, they bring a friend, and then when other people see what's happening, they get interested."

Sophomore Clarissa Masters is one of those students who became engaged through classmates but has since found a passion in robotics and computer science.

"I joined my eighth-grade year and at the time didn't know anything about robotics and literally only joined because one of my friends was in it," Masters said. "At first, I didn't know anything. I didn't know how to code, and I didn't have much interest in it. Then, I started getting interested in how things work, and the program is really inclusive. Halfway through my first year, this became 'my thing' because there's so much for everyone in this program."

Even Poole, herself, didn't see her place in computer science education or robotics, until the opportunity presented itself. Originally a math teacher, Poole earned her computer science endorsement and taught at multiple schools across Iowa before her tenure at Ankeny High School.

Her foray into computer science came by starting an afterschool coding club in her first teaching position. It grew from there as she has taken advantage of the vast array of state funding, such as the STEM Scale-Up Program, and free resources to build her curriculum. She described the process as one of the best returns on investment you can make.

"If you're a new programming teacher and you don't know where to start, there are multiple really good communities out there of other teachers who are teaching with various curriculums," Poole said. "CODE.org is completely free. It's good, and there's a very supportive community of teachers who use it and have used it for years."

Poole took the curriculum into practice by coaching Ankeny High School’s robotics team, providing a space for students to use the skills gained in the classroom to solve physical challenges against teams from other schools.

The robotics team’s robots are entirely designed and built by students. They begin with a box of standard parts, design their robots using computer-aided drafting and design software and customize their robot to the assigned task. As the year moves along, students continually modify and refine their designs and robots for competitions.

More than 150 teams across Iowa participate in these competitions through First Tech Challenge, with this year's competitions simulating an underwater environment in which the robots must complete both autonomous and controlled tasks in picking up, moving and hanging objects that mimic undersea operations.

Every robotics team member has a critical role in the machine's design, construction, strategy and operation.

"Before we even build the robot, we have to talk about what kind of challenges we think will happen. What are we going to do to overcome them?" said Kayla Campbell, a junior on the team. "When the actual game comes out, it's like, 'Okay, how are we going to build it?' 'What does the whole team want?' 'Who's going to fill each role?'"

Those roles include students who are controlling different parts of the robot in tandem to complete tasks, writing the code to complete autonomous tasks, providing guidance to the operators, troubleshooting mechanical issues and ensuring that all team members are communicating to achieve the objective.

Poole uses this teamwork and collaborative approach to dispel the misconceptions many have about a career in computer science.

"Kids sometimes think, "if I'm going to be a programmer, I'm going to be alone staring at a computer all day, or I'm going to be in a cubicle," and that's simply not true," Poole said. "I really try to emphasize the collaboration and communication part to my students. You have to practice communicating, collaborating and working on a team."

These lessons hold tremendous value, even for students such as Masters, who do not intend to pursue a career in computer science.

"It made me realize that I could get comfortable talking to people and communicating in a healthy way," said Masters, who hopes to pursue a career as a therapist. "You don't have to want to be an engineer or go to MIT to do something like this."

But for those who are considering a career in computer science, the curriculum and robotics experience lays a foundation for either continuing education in the field or immediate opportunities in the workforce.

"A person's portfolio, I think, speaks more than a degree or certificate," Poole said. "As the field grows and evolves, that tells a more complete story of their journey and continual learning in computer science."